Mayor recommends not replanting council's commercial pine forest, pending forestry review

Nelson mayor Nick Smith says the future of the council-owned forestry has been a contentious issue that has contributed to some of the governance and management problems of the last term of the council.

Nelson's mayor is proposing pausing the replanting of the city council’s recently commercially-harvested pine plantation blocks, pending a review of council-owned forestry.

Nick Smith suggested not replanting the council blocks, due to be planted in pine this year, while advice about the future of the council's 600 hectares of plantation forestry was considered –a move previously advocated for by councillor Rachel Sanson.

In his report to a council meeting scheduled for Thursday, Smith proposed setting up a taskforce that would make recommendations on the future of the council’s plantation forestry.

He recommended about 39ha in the Maitai and Marsden Valley not be replanted in the pine species, pinus radiata, over winter as scheduled, “so as not to pre-empt the considerations” of the proposed “Right Tree Right Place Taskforce”.

READ MORE:

* Moves to limit pine would force landowners, Māori to forego ETS cash

* Council to replant one third of its forestry committing to 30 more years of pine

* Carbon farming land will be 'losing money in 100 years' – East Coast report



Smith recommended appointing councillors Rachel Sanson and Matthew Benge as the elected members of the taskforce, and former Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Dr Morgan Williams as an independent chairperson.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Smith says the future of council’s 600 hectares of plantation forestry “has been an area of contention, with strongly held community views”.

The trio would then recommend other non-council members.

“I wish to acknowledge the constructive contributions of councillor Rachel Sanson on developing this way forward...on this difficult issue,” Smith said.

In 2021, the council rejected Sanson's call for an independent review of council forestry and to delay replanting harvested blocks pending the review – something she proposed over concerns the pine plantations were of marginal financial benefit and at great environmental cost.

But councillors requested a report on the costs and implications of a review, with the forestry subcommittee then commissioning reports from commercial forestry and ecological experts.

Smith said the choice about whether to keep council-owned forestry land in rotational planting of pinus radiata or switch to alternative exotic species or permanently re-establish it in native forests was complex.

The reports, publicly released last week, contained different views on the costs of converting the land to natives, he said.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Nelson City Council is due to vote on Thursday on mayor Nick Smith’s recommendation.

A report by PF Olsen indicated a net cost of $10 million, versus “a net present value” of $30m when the blocks were managed as commercial forests, he said.

“[But] depending on whether you actively plant or whether you allow the areas to naturally regenerate has a big impact on the cost of that conversion.”

The community had highlighted issues including the impact of sediment from forestry practices on waterways, as well as the forests having to be closed to recreational activities during harvest, and native forests providing greater conservation benefits, Smith said.

“I think the right way forward is to get a taskforce with suitable expertise to do a thorough review of our approach, and my hope is that by the end of the year we will have an alternative long-term plan for the 600ha that we can consult with the public on.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson City councillor Rachel Sanson says she is excited about Nick Smith’s proposal to set up a taskforce to consider the future of council-owned forestry land.

Council staff and councillors in the previous term worried delaying the planting of harvested blocks would “leave the land bare”, which could increase sedimentation risk.

Smith said the blocks due for replanting this year had been planted temporarily in grass to minimise any short-term risk.

A decision on whether to pause replanting needed to be made by the end of this month or the council would lose the $9600 deposit on the pine seedlings, he said.

Sanson said she was relieved and excited by the mayor’s recommendations.

“There’s such an awesome opportunity to consider doing things differently in our parks and reserves.”

Her priority was to review whether the council was getting sufficient return from its plantation forestry for the broader costs, she said.

But she would be open to the recommendations of the taskforce should the council vote to establish it and appoint her as an executive member.

“If the taskforce comes out with a recommendation to continue business as usual, I will be surprised.

“But I will accept it.”