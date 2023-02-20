Man jailed after making intimate visual recordings

A woman who was filmed during sex without her knowledge has described the “horrific” ongoing effects of the offending.

The woman, who cannot be named, said the “stigma and the shame” she felt prevented her from confiding in her friends, which had affected her friendships.

She suffered from clinical depression, and found it difficult to trust anyone.

“It’s horrific, you trust people, and they violate and devastate you. The victim is left with all the mess.”

In December, Nelson man Gregory John Webber was sentenced to 18 months jail after pleading guilty to four charges of making an intimate visual recording.

Some details cannot be revealed due to suppression orders.

During sentencing at the Nelson District Court, Judge Jo Rielly described how Webber had filmed the woman several times without her knowledge. In one incident, Webber had recorded her with his cellphone during a sex act.

In others, he recorded her as she changed her clothes, or while wearing a dressing gown that revealed some of her body.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff In her sentencing, Judge Jo Rielly called Gregory Webber’s behaviour “invasive”.

The woman was unaware of Webber’s actions until late 2020, when she found a USB stick. Viewing it, she found the video of the sex act, and a copy Webber had modified. She also found 28 still images from the video.

The woman contacted police, who seized Webber’s cellphone. A digital forensics search found intimate visual recordings. Stored within a separate app, the police were unable to identify when they were made.

The judge described the impact on the woman as “profound”, including on her mental, and physical health.

“It has affected every aspect of her life,” Rielly said.

Webber had denied the charges for some time and made a late guilty plea, which had a “significant negative impact” on his victim, Rielly said.

Rielly called Webber’s behaviour “invasive”, and a breach of trust, given that it took place during a private sex act where trust should be expected.

She also noted Webber had been sentenced in 2018 for a number of offences, including making an intimate visual recording.

Speaking after the court case, the woman said she was completely duped and conned.

“He came across as friendly, charming and helpful ... Predators look like you and me, you don't realise that they are grooming you, as they are doing everything they can to get away with their harmful actions without being caught.”

The woman said Webber’s lack of co-operation with the police meant she was not sure about the dates of offending, how far it spanned, or where the images ended up.

“I still have no idea of the dates and times he did all this. Was it months or longer? Did he send the films and images on to other people and platforms? It’s horrifying.”