Family grateful for new national park search for missing son

The family of missing German tramper Christian Prehn say they are grateful another search for their son will take place this week, but say it also takes them back to “hell”.

Christian Ulf Erik Prehn disappeared while tramping in Nelson Lakes National Park in February 2014.

His pack was found by a Department of Conservation worker on the Travers Saddle. It is thought he may have left it there to climb Mt Travers.

An extensive search and rescue operation found no sign of the 19-year-old.

READ MORE:

* Iwi returns weed-choked site to native wetland

* 'We need to work together,' says pakeha teacher of Te Reo Māori

* Happy childhood memories inspire man's search for 107-year-old boat



In a statement to Stuff, the family – Martina, Jens and Tobias Prehn, said first and above all, they were thankful that the search for their beloved son and brother Christian would be resumed.

The family wished to expressed their gratitude to the SAR team, the helicopter and drone teams, the police, and former Richmond Senior Constable Dave Colville, “who stayed with us all the time and now sacrifices his time as [a] family connection to the police”, and especially to Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood as the organiser of the new search as part of a training operation.

No credit Missing German tramper Christian Prehn. The family are hopeful new technology may help bring clarity to the case.

“Nobody who has not lost a child himself can empathise [with] what is going on for the parents, siblings, relatives, and friends. For us the situation is unbearable, not to know where our son and brother is, and how the possible fall on Mt Travers could have happened.”

The Prehns said together with Dave Colville they had been up at the saddle, and could “not comprehend how this tragedy could have happened on a day with ‘Milky Way’ weather - as Christian wrote in the hut book”.

“It was only when Dave showed us some more dangerous places that we understood a little better what might have happened. But still we don't understand why there has been found nothing of him or his personal belongings, no cap, no camera, not a piece of his shirt or pants, nothing.

“We were, and still are, very desperate, and we hope that new technology and the drones might bring clarity to the case.

“We want to thank the New Zealand people, who very much shared in our destiny, and still do so.”

The Prehns described Christian as a 19-year-old, “young, happy, intelligent high school graduate”, who “simply wanted to hike and work for one year in New Zealand, and who very much enjoyed his first five months down there”, yet “left us without any warning”.

“It knocked the ground out from under our feet. Little by little we have fought back into life, and the new search attempt lets us on the one hand hope again, on the other hand it carries us back to hell.

“We wish all search teams, and all those people who are involved in the search operation, that they may return to their families healthy and unharmed.”

The new search will start on February 10, involving around 50 to 60 people, including a police drone team, LandSAR, CanyonSAR, and the Alpine Cliff Rescue team. The exercise has been dubbed Operation Prehn.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force will be flying an NH90 helicopter to transport the teams in and out.

West Coast search and rescue leader Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood said the exercise was “a good chance for everyone to work together in the hope that we actually find Christian to bring him home to his family”.

In 2015, Prehn’s family helped fund another search for their son using donations they had received online.