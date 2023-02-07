More than $20k raised for Nepalese dairy worker killed in Southland car crash

Dilip Darai died when the car he was in collided with a milk tanker at Centre Bush, near Winton, on January 24.

More than $21,000 has been raised for the family of a Nepalese dairy farmer who died in a car crash in Southland, as his wife recovers from the crash in Dunedin Hospital.

Twenty-eight-year-old Dilip Darai died when the car he was in collided with a milk tanker at Centre Bush, near Winton, on January 24.

A funeral was held on Friday.

A Givealittle page had raised $21,171 to send his body home to Nepal, and for a donation to his family.

READ MORE:

* Police name man killed in Centre Bush crash, investigation ongoing

* One dead, three injured in Southland crash



The page was set up by The Regions Immigration Law Limited, which helped Darai and his employer bring Darai to New Zealand.

Managing director Ben De’Ath said Darai died just a few days prior to his 29th birthday.

“Dilip leaves behind his loving family in Nepal, and Chandani his 28-year-old wife, who is herself still recovering from the accident in Dunedin Hospital,’’ he said.

It was believed Darai and his wife were both passengers in the vehicle.

Darai had been farming in New Zealand since 2017, and completed both agriculture and computing post graduate studies around his work.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Police at the scene of the crash at Centre Bush where twenty-eight-year-old Dilip Darai died and his wife Chandani was seriously injured. (File photo)

“He was an ‘ill-timed holidaymaker’ taking what he thought was a holiday in late 2019, but then struggled to re-enter New Zealand given his work visa status when we closed our borders,’’ De’Ath said.

“As an industry we were however successful in getting border entry quotas in place from 2021 onwards, and we welcomed Dilip back to New Zealand in 2022 (and a new job). His Southland employer described him as having an amazing positive attitude, and always being at the shed 10 minutes early.’’

De’Ath said the repatriation costs have been large, and Chandani appeared to be in a frail state so was unable to work for the foreseeable future.

The company expressed a special thanks to its pastoral care staff member Mina Chhetri, who farmed with her husband in Mossburn.

“Mina has been a pillar of support for Dilip's family back in Nepal, and for Chandani as she has recovered in Dunedin Hospital. Mina's compassion, empathy and dedication through this terribly difficult period will forever be appreciated,’’ De’Ath said.

Hato Hone St John said it responded to the crash with three ambulances, two helicopters and one rapid response vehicle.

“Two patients were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, one in critical condition, one in serious condition and one moderate condition person was taken to Kew Hospital [Invercargill] by ambulance,” a spokesperson said at the time.

Police later announced that Darai had died in the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit was sent to investigate the incident.

A Southern Milk Transport truck was involved in the crash and the driver was relatively unharmed.