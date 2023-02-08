Gang member continues fight against eviction from beachfront property

Kevin Moore, photographed in 2017, remains living illegally on a section of Māori freehold land, although he claims he had whakapapa rights to do so. (File photo)

A Taranaki gang member described as a “squatter” has continued his fight against being evicted from a beachfront property where he has lived for free since 2014, and also managed to build a home without the proper consent.

The years-long saga involving Waitara man Kevin Moore, who has been affiliated with the Black Power for more than three decades, took another turn in the High Court in New Plymouth on Tuesday where a judicial review hearing was held.

In 2018, the Māori Land Court endorsed Moore’s eviction from the land as sought by the owners of the Waitara East beach block, the Rohutu trust.

However, he was given immediate leave to file further information in relation to establishing his links to the land. A stay regarding the eviction was also granted, which the trust agreed with.

A subsequent decision by the chief Māori Land Court judge found no errors had been made in dismissing Moore’s claims he had ancestral ties to the land.

Moore does not have a lease to live on the land, and is not a listed beneficiary in relation to it.

The accuracy of the Crown grant, which was drawn up in 1884 and outlined the original root of land title, was central to submissions made at the judicial review.

Essentially, Moore argued his name should be on the list, while others included should not be there.

Stuff A photograph, taken in 2017, of the house Kevin Moore built withouth council consent at Waitara east beach. (File photo)

In response, the Rohutu trustees said while it was one thing to argue Moore’s claim to be a beneficiary, this status did not entitle him to a lease in any event.

Moore’s lawyer Graeme Minchin said the preamble of the Te Ture Whenua Māori Act was an important part of the case, in that it spoke about Māori land ownership as being one of stewardship, not of private management.

He argued the Māori Land Court had the ability to amend the Crown grant list, and the intention of the Te Ture Whenua Māori Act gave Moore a “fair” right to be granted a lease.

AFR The court heard how Kevin Moore had been offered a lease to stay at his section, but declined to sign it as he felt it was unfair. (File photo)

The court heard how Moore had been offered a lease during a past process of mediation between the two parties.

However, Minchin said his client felt it was “unfair” and involved “very onerous conditions”, which were different to other lessees, including a demand he pay $10,000 within a few months.

Minchin said this reflected an attitude of the Rohutu trust as being one of “this is ours, we do what we like”.

The court heard Moore had not paid any money to the trust since he had occupied the site.

Susan Hughes KC, on behalf of Rohutu, said the trust was focused on “achieving finality” in the case and submitted there were no grounds for a judicial review.

She described Moore as a “squatter” who had moved onto the land without permission or right, and then launched a “rearguard” action to cement his situation.

The Rohutu trust challenged Moore’s stance he had been omitted off the Crown grant list, she said, and explained evidence had been filed previously with the court to support this position.

Stuff The High Court at New Plymouth was the latest battleground for Black Power member Kevin Moore and fight to oppose his eviction from a plot of Waitara east beach land. (File photo)

Hughes said the Māori Land Court had no authority to “go behind” the Crown grant and the trust had no obligation to grant any beneficiary a lease.

Justice Andru Isac said Moore appeared to be challenging the accuracy of the Crown grant, which was created by a law passed in Parliament.

“If it’s bound by the Crown grant, there is no error and there is nothing the court can do.”

After hearing submissions, Isac reserved his decision.

He told Moore, who was supported in court by his sister, and the two Rohutu trustees present for the hearing, he understood how important the matter was to them, but it would likely be “some time” until he released his judgment.

Hughes indicated her intention to apply to uplift the eviction stay if the ruling favoured her clients.