Aviation bill fails to protect passengers' rights when 'shirked' around by airlines

The Civil Aviation Bill will repeal and replace laws from the 90s, but won’t bring passengers’ rights past that date.

A new bill set to modernise civil aviation legislation will fall short on protecting passengers' rights, says Consumer NZ.

The Civil Aviation Bill, which will repeal and replace legislation on airports’ safety requirements and the aviation sector from the 1990s, is to be discussed by Parliament this week.

The bill was introduced to the House in 2021 and passed the transport and infrastructure committee’s approval unanimously in June 2022.

However, when comprehensive consumer protection regulations, regarding flight cancellations and delays, were asked to be put in place, officials said it was outside the bill's scope.

Consumer NZ had tried to amend the current bill but the non-profit organisation's submission was dismissed.

Consumer NZ communications manager Jessica Walker said airlines weren’t always upfront about why a flight was disrupted.

“Amendments to the act, which could improve disclosure and help consumers understand their rights, are in the pipeline – but even if things change, they won’t change quickly,” she said.

Too often passengers were left “out of pocket” and airlines got away with “shirking their obligations under the law”, Walker said.

Officials who reviewed Consumer NZ submissions recommended no change and wrote a new law would be needed to regulate the transport system and protect consumers.

The current bill would not cover passengers’ rights when it came to cancelled flights, as the word ‘cancelled’ did not appear in the bill.

But, it reiterated what an amendment to the Civil Aviation Act stated in 2004 about the liability of airlines in cases of delayed flights: any impacts caused to passengers was not the responsibility of the airline if the delays were outside its control.

Reasons outside the airlines’ control included unpredictable meteorological conditions, following instructions given by the air traffic control service and obedience to authorities’ orders.

Walker said reasons within an airline’s control included overbooking, staffing and operational or mechanical issues. In these cases passengers were legally entitled to reimbursement.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Passengers who have their flights cancelled will not be entitled to an automatic refund under the new Civil Aviation Bill.

In Aotearoa, passengers of cancelled flights had to accept credits provided by the airlines, which were spendable only with the same company, and they had to prove the delayed or cancelled flights caused disruptions.

Walker said the new bill should better reflect passenger rights under European travel rules.

A European Union regulation, which entered into force in 2005, said when a flight was cancelled the passenger had a right to compensation.

The law recognised force majeure might affect the decision of airlines to cancel flights, but it also stated when that was not the case people flying in Europe had the right to receive compensation starting from €250 ($423), meals, refreshments or telephone calls, as well as hotel accommodation if the departure time of the new flight was a day later.

When the air carrier offered a rerouting to the final destination with less than a two-hour delay the sum could be reduced by 50%.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A Cirium 2022 on-time performance report shows 29,290 Air NZ flights have been delayed.

Throughout its path in Parliament, the bill received bipartisan support from the Government and National Party.

National Party transport spokesperson Simeon Brown said the bill included many important reforms, such as increasing safety requirements for the aviation system.

“The travelling public wants to be sure they have a safe system and that the charges that they are being charged are appropriate,” he said.

The bill will update and unify two legislations – the Civil Aviation Act 1990 and Airport Authorities Act 1966 – that had been brought together because they worked in the same field, Brown said.

It would also give additional powers to regulatory bodies and would “provide some efficiency to help the government organisations work with airports”.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff National Party transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says disruptions due to cancelled and delayed flights have been a major concern for passengers.

Brown said the National Party would not impose “heavy regulations on airlines”, but disruptions due to cancelled and delayed flights had been a major concern for passengers.

“One area where there could be better and more accessible information is about the time of arrival and departure history, so people could actually see the performance of airlines.”

In Australia, airlines had to disclose records of cancelled and delayed flights to the government, which it then processed and released to the public.

The Australian bureau in charge of releasing the data, the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics, showed records of on-time domestic Australian flights.

Over the 56,884 tracked Jetstar flights for the year ending in June 2022, just 71% arrived on time and 11.9%, or 6,743 flights, were cancelled.

SUPPLIED Jetstar and Air New Zealand are two major airlines providing domestic flights to Kiwis.

Jetstar also voluntarily disclosed information about New Zealand domestic flights on its website.

In 2022, on a monthly average, 76% of its flights landed within 15 minutes of the arrival time.

On the other hand, Air New Zealand, the major airline operating domestic flights in the country, did not disclose any data about cancelled or delayed flights.

A 2022 report compiled by global company aviation and travel industries analytics company, Cirium, showed Air NZ had an overall on-time performance of 81.29%.

Cirium tracked 99.19% of Air NZ flights during 2022 and found more than 29,290 flights were delayed.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP In the European Union, passengers who have their flights cancelled receive compensation starting from €250 ($423), meals, refreshments and telephone calls, as well as hotel accommodation if the departure time of the new flight is a day later.

The new bill would not introduce requirements similar to the Australian ones, nor would it protect passengers' rights in a way similar to how the European Union did.

In an email statement, Air NZ spokesperson Desiree Schmucker​ said the company was unable to share data about cancelled or delayed flights “as it is commercially and operationally sensitive”.

Schmucker did not comment on how passengers were compensated for delayed and cancelled flights in 2022.

Airways NZ, a state-owned company controlling air traffic in the country, denied an OIA request to access data about Air NZ's delayed domestic flights.