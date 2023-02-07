How to help Turkey and Syria after devastating earthquake

A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday afternoon (NZT) has killed thousands of people in Turkey and Syria.

The original massive quake has been followed by numerous large aftershocks, including a 7.5 magnitude event that brought down more buildings.

Shocking pictures from the hardest hit areas show large piles of rubble where buildings once stood. In the case of some multi-storey buildings, it’s clear that several floors have collapsed on top of each other.

Footage shows one multi-storey building collapsing in a heap after the ground floor disappeared from under it.

The earthquakes are reported to have brought down thousands of buildings in a wide area extending from Syria’s cities of Aleppo and Hama to Turkey’s Diyarbakir, more than 330km to the northeast.

And there are concerns bitterly cold temperatures, along with rain and snow in some places, could reduce the time rescuers have to save trapped survivors.

Mustafa Karali/AP A destroyed building in Gaziantep, Turkey.

Here are some ways New Zealanders can help.

Support charities

Unicef was on the ground but it said “urgent” donations are needed to support its efforts to save lives. The group says its initial focus is on delivering water to those misplaced and protecting children.

Turkish Red Crescent, part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, is helping in Turkey and Syria with recovery and aid efforts.

GlobalGiving has launched a disaster relief fund to support recovery efforts. So far more than $150k (US) has been raised.

International youth humanitarian aid group Save The Children has set up an emergency relief fund for children who have been impacted, helping them get access to food, shelter and warm clothing.

Burak Kara/Getty Images Rescue workers attend the scene of a collapsed building in Iskenderun Turkey.

Project Hope, a US-based international humanitarian aid nonprofit, says it deployed emergency response teams to the area and set up a disaster relief fund.

DirectRelief is accepting donations and states 100% of donations would be used solely on expenses related to supporting the earthquake response.

International Medical Corps is also asking for donations to help get urgent medical care and supplies to the areas.

Oxfam is responding to the crisis and says donations will help provide assistance to those who have lost their homes.

Share the word on social media

For those who can’t afford to donate, or who have already donated, a Unicef spokesperson has said the word about donations could be shared across social channels.

“We urgently need your support to reach more children affected by the devastating earthquakes.”

- With AP