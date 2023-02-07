Wastewater testing reveals drop in meth and MDMA use, cocaine on the rise

Meth and MDMA use has dropped from a spike early last year, but cocaine use appears to be on the rise.

The use of meth and MDMA has dropped throughout the country after a post-lockdown spike, but cocaine use appears to be slowly increasing.

Wastewater testing data on the police website showed the use of meth and MDMA decreased from July to September last year, after a spike in the use of meth, MDMA, and cocaine from January to June.

However, cocaine use, while still low, appeared to be on the rise. This follows reports of large amounts of the drug being smuggled into the country, with a record-breaking amount of cocaine worth $280 million seized in Tauranga last year.

Since the beginning of police wastewater testing in 2018, the trend of meth being a major issue in the North Island and MDMA dominating the South island has continued.

Northland continues to be the district with the highest level of meth consumption, consuming an average of 909 mg per day per 1000 people, despite South Island towns like Timaru reporting an increase in meth use since last year.

The country’s meth use was estimated to cost the country $14.9m in social harm, and generate $4.7m a week in profits for suppliers and distributors.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Police and Customs speak about their operation to unravel a sophisticated drug syndicate apparently controlled from Colombia. Video first published November 12 2021.

The Southern District was reported to be the highest consumer of MDMA, at an average of 381 mg per day per 1000 people. That continued the trend from 2021, which showed Southland and Otago as having the highest MDMA use in the country.

Auckland was the city with the highest cocaine use, consuming an average of 69 mg a day of the drug per 1000 people.

Despite these trends, NZ Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm cautioned drawing conclusions from wastewater data, calling it a “relatively blunt tool”.

She said it was better to look at long term trends as the wastewater data tended to fluctuate.

Police The data released by police shows a drop in MDMA and meth use, but a slow rise in cocaine usage.

It also left out details such as whether fewer people were taking a substance, or the same amount of people were using less, or if a substance contained more filler or adulterants.

Helm said it was important for people who used substances like MDMA to know cocaine was considered to have a higher potential for harm, and had a higher risk of addiction.

”We encourage people to check out thelevel.org.nz for useful advice on how to stay safer and to get all substances checked at a free, confidential drug checking clinic.”

Police have been approached for comment.