Swirly worlds: The art of science revealed in 'wildly inventive' exhibition

A highlight of the exhibition of works by Elizabeth Thomson is a suite of dramatic new “exo-planet” works, each measuring two metres in diameter.

Surreal, otherworldly shapes and swirling colours feature in a major exhibition that incorporates science, nature, and aspects of life in New Zealand.

Cellular Memory, a show that collects works by acclaimed artist Elizabeth Thomson, opens at Waikato Museum on Friday.

Tailored for display in the museum’s largest gallery, the collection attests to career-long commitment to grappling with both natural history and the human condition, according to curator Gregory O’Brien.

For the Wellington-based sculptor and installation artist, it is a commitment fuelled by poetic imagination as well as plenty of research, field work, and long hours in the studio.

READ MORE:

* Possible revival finally on way for Hamilton's grand, rotting old courthouse

* 'Who took a Slash on the wall of our shop? ... and can we have him back, please?'

* The irresistible rise of inflatable water parks a growing holiday attraction for parents and kids



Throughout her 30-year career in art, Thomson had been drawn to areas of scientific knowledge such as botany, micro-biology, oceanography and mathematics, O’Brien said.

“With images and concepts from those fields as her starting point, Thomson’s works take flight. They impart a sense of mystery, beauty and the sheer exhilaration of being alive in a universe which is itself living, sentient and ever-responsive.”

SUPPLIED Artist Elizabeth Thomson’s installations, sculptures and prints are included in many major public collections throughout New Zealand.

Born in Auckland in 1955, Thomson is now recognised as one of the country’s leading artists. Since graduating with master’s degree in fine art from the Elam School of Fine Arts in 1988, she has exhibited widely throughout New Zealand and overseas. Her installations, sculptures and prints are included in many major public collections throughout New Zealand.

A highlight of the exhibition is a suite of dramatic new “exo-planet” works, each measuring two metres in diameter.

SUPPLIED Elizabeth Thomson has long been drawn to areas of scientific knowledge such as botany, micro-biology and oceanography.

“These planet-like works are a wildly inventive and breath-taking exploration of life and the life-force,” O’Brien said. “They witness a contemporary artist testing her limits – conceptually and in terms of her materials – and moving into uncharted, hitherto unimaginable territories.”

Added museum director Liz Cotton: “This beautiful exhibition has been travelling the country for the past five years, to much acclaim. We are honoured to present the final iteration here at Waikato Museum.”

The museum is playing host to several other collections, not least of which is the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition – an assembly of 100 photographs from the Natural History Museum in London. Visitors have until April 23 before the menagerie is packed up and shipped away.

SUPPLIED Wellington-based sculptor and installation artist Elizabeth Thomson's travelling exhibition Cellular Memory opens at Waikato Museum on February 10.

There’s also Jellicoe & Bledisloe, a series of images of residents in Hamilton East, photographed in the 1990s by David Cook, which runs until May 14.

Meanwhile, Katohia He Wai Moou, Katohia He Wai Mooku brings together the powerful sculptures of world-renowned Tainui artist Fred Graham. That exhibition runs until August 20.

Cellular Memory runs until July 2, and entry is free.