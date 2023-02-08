Syrians in NZ 'heartbroken' over devastating earthquake near Turkish border

The death toll has been rising rapidly, while scores more people are injured.

Phone calls which ended abruptly as a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck on the border of Turkey and Syria sent New Zealand-based family and friends scrambling for news of their loved ones.

The earthquake hit southern Turkey, close to the Syrian border on Monday (local time), with another magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Turkey following nine hours later.

More than 4300 people have died after thousands of buildings across the region collapsed, though the World Health Organisation warned the figure could soon surpass 20,000.

Wellington-based Ahmad Morad​, 23, and his 27-year-old brother Mostapha Morad​ were among those trying to find out what had happened to friends and relatives in Syria.

Originally from Damascus, in the south of Syria, the Morad family has been living in New Zealand since 2016.

A former journalist, Mostapha had lived in the north of the country, where some of the devastating effects of the earthquake were most apparent. Translating for Mostapha, Ahmad said he had lost friends in the north of Syria, and another in southern Turkey.

He said his brother felt “sad and heartbroken” about what had happened.

“It is very hard. It’s heartbreaking. We can’t do much from here.”

Mustafa Karali/AP A man searches for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaziantep, Turkey, where a powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria. (File photo)

Ahmad was still waiting to hear back from some friends he had reached out to on social media.

“Some of them I haven’t been able to reach. I’m still waiting to check they are okay.”

Mostapha had heard about 430 deaths, 1050 injuries, about 160 flats destroyed, 360 homes badly damaged in northern Syria. In parts of Syria under regime control, including Aleppo, he said the figure rose to 720 deaths and 1430 injuries.

He said rescue efforts were hampered by the limited support and humanitarian aid available in the area, where Syria’s civil war has raged since 2011.

Some were initially confused about whether the shaking was caused by more bombing before realising it was an earthquake

“There are lots of injuries and not a lot of support,” he said.

“Double the number of people they’ve found [there are more] under the rubble they can’t get to. Some people are yelling, crying under the rubble, but they can’t get to them because there are not enough machines.”

Supplied Mostapha Morad in northern Syria where he worked as a journalist.

In neighbouring Turkey, there was little support for the 350,000 Syrians living in the country.

Families in Europe have been posting photos of buildings where relatives live, asking people to confirm if they are still there, Mostapha said.

“They have no idea what is happening there, and there is no support at all for the Syrian community in Turkey.”

The brothers said any first aid and medical supplies that New Zealand could provide would be a massive help.

“That’s the minimum,” Ahmad said.

They also wanted to see a team of New Zealand doctors and nurses sent to help in the hospitals, and suggested those displaced by the earthquake could look to resettle in New Zealand through its commitment to Syrian refugees.

Supplied Mostapha Morad (left) and Ahmad Morad, originally from Syria, say medical supplies are especially needed.

Robyn Galloway​, chairperson of the NZ Turkey Business Council, said she had not heard of any New Zealanders or businesses directly impacted by the earthquakes but felt for those who had been.

“We in Christchurch know how tough that is. We know the absolute horror.”

Galloway noted Turkey was a large country – about four times the size of the United Kingdom – and the impacts of the earthquakes were being felt more locally.

She said there had been a lot of seismic strengthening work undertaken across its roads, schools and hospitals in recent years.

There are 29 New Zealanders registered in Turkey and one in Syria, as the search for survivors continues.

New Zealand is considering how to help as rescue teams search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings.

The Government has pledged $1.5 million to help, of which $1m will go to Turkey and $500,000 to Syria.

You can find more about how to help here.