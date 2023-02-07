Turkey-Syria earthquake: NZ to give $1.5m, while 29 Kiwi registered in Turkey, one in Syria

The death toll has been rising rapidly, while scores more people are injured.

New Zealand is giving $1.5 million to help in the wake of the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the initial contribution would go towards the response in Turkey and Syria, to help meet the humanitarian need.

“Our humanitarian contribution will support teams from the Turkish Red Crescent and Syrian Arab Red Crescent to deliver essential relief items such as food supplies, tents and blankets, and provide lifesaving medical assistance and psychological support,” Mahuta said.

“Officials will continue to monitor the humanitarian needs and assess options for further support.”

READ MORE:

* In pictures: Magnitude 7.8 quake hits Turkey, Syria

* Desperate search for survivors after huge quake kills thousands in Turkey, Syria

* Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, killing more than 1,500



Of the funding, $1m will go to Turkey and $500,000 to Syria.

There are 29 New Zealanders registered in Turkey and one in Syria, as the search for survivors continues after a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed thousands, with fears the death toll will rise.

New Zealand is considering how to help as rescue teams search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings.

Burak Kara/Getty Images Earthquake survivors wait in front of a hospital in Iskenderun, Turkey.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) spokesperson said on Tuesday there was no information so far to suggest New Zealanders had been affected by the earthquakes.

They had also received no consular assistance requests.

The earthquake hit in southern Turkey, close to the Syrian border, with another magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Turkey following nine-hours-later.

The Mfat spokesperson said they are monitoring the impact of the two major earthquakes.

”New Zealand is deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by these earthquakes.

“Our thoughts are with those affected.”

Mfat was considering how New Zealand could help, adding that international search and rescue teams closer to the area were responding.