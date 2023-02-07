'Green comet' back in sight for Kiwi stargazers - for first time in 50,000 years

The comet won’t be visible with the naked eye, but some decent binoculars will give you a chance to spot it.

Those with patience and heavy-duty binoculars – at the least – have a chance to spot a visitor which has taken about 50,000 years to return to our neck of the cosmic woods.

Recently-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF)​ – more colloquially known as “the green comet” – is finally in the night skies for astronomers in the Southern Hemisphere.

But spotting it will come down to timing, which so far, hasn’t been ideal with a full moon lighting up the sky and the comet low on the horizon, said Stardome Observatory​ astronomer Rob Davison​.

The bad news is it’s only going to get dimmer as the days go on, moving away from the Earth at about 206,000kph, according to boffins at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

READ MORE:

* How to try and spot 'green comet' on its once-in-50,000-years pass

* Me aha e kitea ai tētahi 'unahiroa kākāriki' i tana whitinga kotahi-i-ia-50,000-tau

* Comet shows off its bright light as it passes Earth



The good news is there’s still a high chance of spotting it on Saturday, February 11, Davison said.

On that day the comet would be visible after sunset around 10pm, when it would appear just above the horizon to the north, he said.

NASA/SUPPLIED Satellite images of the South Island recorded from the International Space Station at 5:50pm on Sunday, Jan 8, 2023

It will be appearing a little higher in the sky, and our moon will be rising a little later each night, meaning the time between sunset and moonrise on Saturday will likely be the best opportunity to spot it.

If you can find Mars, then the comet should be very close by in the night sky, Davison said.

“It very likely won't be visible with the naked eye, but those with binoculars or better should hopefully be able to find it as a small greenish smudge,” he said.

But while the comet might not be as bright for those Down Under, University of Canterbury astronomer Dr Michele Bannister​​ said it was a fascinating “postcard from the edge of the solar system”.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Night skies are getting brighter because of light pollution from big cities.

Bannister said the comet’s green colour was caused by the presence of dicarbon​ and cyanogen ​molecules which get “excited” by the heat, light and radiation of the sun and give off that specific colour.

Comets with large orbits don’t pass by the sun often and therefore were “little information capsules from the past” as many of those early building blocks of the solar system had yet to be burned away, Bannister said.

But viewing phenomenons such as this is progressively becoming more difficult due to the ever-increasing light pollution from our cities.

In January, the journal Science reported there was a 9.6% increase in sky brightness every year over the last 12 years, according to a recent study.

Dr Christopher Kyba​, who led the study, said if a child was born today in a place where you could see 250 stars, by the time they're 18, in that place, they would only see 100.