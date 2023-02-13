Swimming pool regulations leave owners with expensive headache

A Wakefield family is frustrated with the Tasman District Council over its swimming pool regulations.

Swimming pool rules and the way they are being enforced are expensive, stressful and “ridiculous”, homeowners say.

A pool owner in Wakefield, south-west of Nelson, said her pool was last year deemed non-compliant, despite being signed off by the Tasman District Council when it was installed in 2004.

The woman, who did not want to be named, and her husband have now been told the handles on the knobs of three French doors which overlook the pool have to be raised. They’ve been told to install self-closing and self-locking mechanisms on the doors.

They’re worried that the deadbolted, self-latching French doors will take too long to unhook in the event of an emergency.

READ MORE:

* Biscuit giant snaps up Nelson crisp company

* Science precinct dropped because of spiralling costs

* The award-winning home, the pool, and the legal stoush



Previously, they’d put in alarms on the doors, which they have now they have been told weren’t needed.

The woman said because of the age of their pool, they had been previously advised that they “didn’t have to comply with the new rules”.

Now, they have had to ask for an extension for the code of compliance, because they can’t get the door latches they need until the middle of February.

Each time they are inspected, they said, it seemed like the rules had changed, they said.

The Wakefield woman’s French doors are locked with a key, deadbolted and alarmed, yet they have been told they still need self-locking, self-closing mechanisms on the doors, in addition to higher doorknobs.

“Every three years you end up with a new inspector, you end up with a new problem.”

The woman went public following the case of former Nelson City Council chief executive Keith Marshall who was awarded damages of $270,000 from the Tasman District Council in a High Court decision last week. The council inspected his pool in 2009 and 2012, both times declaring it complied under the Fencing of Swimming Pools Act 1987.

However, when Marshall and his wife put the property on the market in 2019, they were advised by the council that their property was not compliant because the pool barrier was non-compliant.

Justice Matthew Palmer found the council owed the pair a duty to undertake the 2009 and 2012 pool inspections with “reasonable skill and care, which it breached”.

The Wakefield owner said the council should have picked up the door handles and door issues with their pool at the house in the final inspection when the pool was installed.

“[The pool] wasn’t compliant ... the whole point is that they're not doing their job. If we were compliant 19 years ago and we don't have to abide by the new rules, what's changed? It just gets to the stage where it is ridiculous.”

John Fornander/Unsplash The Wakefield woman said many owners choose not to register their pools. “If you've got to go through this much crap every three years, why would you register your pool?”

The woman said she was aware of multiple pools in the area which weren’t registered with council.

“People fly under the radar when they put a pool in because if you've got to go through this much crap every three years, why would you register your pool?”

A Ruby Bay pool owner suspects there might be hundreds of people in the Tasman area in the same category as Keith Marshall.

Her own pool was initially deemed compliant in 2011 when it was installed, and in several of the three yearly inspections that followed.

But in 2021 she had to put a glass fence between the seating area and her pool, which she said interrupted the indoor outdoor flow of the property.

The alternative would have been removing several French doors, and alterations to several other windows, at a cost of thousands of dollars, in addition, she said, to the cost of inspection, and the potential devaluation of the property as a result.

The woman acknowledged that the regulations were in place to prevent drowning deaths – but questioned why the Tasman District Council made her pool compliant in the first place.

“We were consented all that time, and suddenly they change it. And I mean, the rules supposedly hadn't changed,” she said.

“That's what Marshall was on about, [but] we couldn't afford to fight them in the court, it was hard enough to afford the fencing, let alone do that.”

In a statement, the council said the Fencing of Swimming Pools Act 1987 applied to residential swimming pools installed prior to January 2017.

The purpose of the legislation, which councils across New Zealand must administer, was to restrict access to the swimming pool area by unsupervised children.

“On 1st January 2017 the Building (Pools) Amendment Act repealed the Fencing of Swimming Pools Act and inserted new provisions into the Building Act 2004. Subsequently, The Amendment Act created Building Code clause F9 and remains in force today.

The TDC said they were open to reviewing or discussing the outcome of inspections and things pool owners could do to make the pool they are responsible for safe.

“If people need advice or wish to question an inspection and outcome we would welcome a call. If a matter remains in dispute, pool owners may wish to apply for a determination from MBIE.”