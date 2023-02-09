Council yet to take action on gang member's illegal build, citing land dispute

Kevin Moore's illegally built home on the Waitara beachfront has been investigated by council, but no action has been taken to date.

Six years on from launching an investigation into the illegal building work carried out by a Taranaki gang member on a beachfront site he faces eviction from, New Plymouth’s district council has yet to take any action on the case.

Claiming ancestral ties to the Waitara east beach land, known as the Rohutu block, Kevin Moore moved onto the site in 2014. He then built a home there, along with other additions, without proper regulatory consent.

Moore does not have a current lease, or the permission to be there from the Rohutu trust board, and has paid no money to stay there since his occupation first began nine years ago.

In 2017, New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) began looking into the illegal construction of Moore’s home, which enjoys ocean views and direct access to the beach.

At the time, it said it was considering the lawfulness of construction, under the Building and Resource Management Acts, and had sought its own legal advice.

Maori Television/Stuff Kevin Moore, photographed in 2017, remains living illegally on a section of Māori freehold land, although he claims he has whakapapa rights to do so.

At one stage, several New Plymouth councillors accused Moore of generating a climate of fear, which stopped council staff from carrying out their inquiries, a point strongly denied by the gang veteran.

Moore has been a past president of the Black Power and served time in prison.

In 1992, he was acquitted of a charge of murder, in relation to the death of a Whanganui Mongrel Mob member after a witness lied giving evidence at the trial.

Moore was later jailed for seven years for conspiring to defeat the course of justice.

This week, a council spokesperson declined to comment on the illegal building work.

“We are waiting for the outcome of the dispute around land ownership to be resolved, so we can’t comment further.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth District Council has been investigating the issue of Kevin Moore’s illegal construction work for six years, but no action has been taken.

Meanwhile, the case has moved its way slowly through the Māori Land Court after trustees managing the Rohutu block sought to have Moore evicted.

The application was granted, but is subject to a stay order while court proceedings remain unresolved.

On Tuesday, at a judicial review held in the High Court at New Plymouth, Justice Andru Isac heard arguments in relation to the case, much of which traversed evidence already considered by the Māori Land Court, including its chief judge.

At the heart of the case is Moore’s contention he should be a beneficiary of the trust based on whakapapa.

But his assertion his tūpuna was excluded from the Crown title grant drawn up in 1884 has been rejected by the trust and dismissed in past Māori Land Court rulings.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Since Kevin Moore first built a home on a site he has occupied without permission since 2014, additions have been added.

In an affidavit provided to support her brother’s cause in 2018, which has been seen by Stuff, Pikikore Moore, who attended Tuesday’s court case, provided historical information and whakapapa details that they say backs their claim to have whānau links to the Rohutu block.

In her evidence, Pikikore also said Moore had made “strenuous efforts” to stabilise and protect the shoreline in the Waitara east beach area, which had been significantly impacted by coastal erosion.

She said Moore also helped to improve road access in the area and had acted as a “good neighbour”.

Since his time behind bars, Moore had turned his life around and focused on his family, she said.

“This includes a number of others who he has housed and supported during their own trials.”