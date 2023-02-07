Kiwi aid worker at heart of war-torn Syria's earthquake misery

Two-thirds will go to Turkey and one third will go to Syria.

Already devastated by war and a recent outbreak of cholera, Syria’s misery has been compounded by a deadly earthquake, and a Kiwi is at the heart of the aid response.

“Children are dying. This is an emergency, Syrian Unicef representative Angela Kearney says from Aleppo.

The Christchurch woman experienced the terror of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday and is now helping co-ordinate water, food and medical supplies to desperate families who have been left homeless.

It’s the depths of winter and Kearney sees children huddling under wet blankets in the rain because there is nowhere for them to go. Many are refugees of a bloody civil war, and they are who she is focusing on because she knows they are being retraumatised.

They need shelter, food and water.

They also need education, but teachers are parents too who are dealing with their own family crises amid the crushed buildings.

Seventy schools have been repurposed as temporary shelters – each up to 70 people. Those families with apartment blocks still standing are frightened and fear the next aftershock could bring their building down too. So they stay outside, in the cold.

And the digging goes on, often with bare hands, as witnessed by Kearney, even as the aftershocks continue.

Unicef Rescuers in Hama, central Syria, still hope to pull more survivors from the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

Kearney is a cool head in a crisis, having worked for Unicef in the likes of Afghanistan and Pakistan during their earthquakes.

Having come out of retirement to assess Unicef operations in Syria for a month, Kearney now found herself in the thick of a humanitarian crisis, and she’s determined to help.

Just five hours after the initial shake she was on the floor of the hotel she was staying at, working alongside her Unicef team to assess what was most needed for the women and the children of Aleppo.

Clean water, food, blankets and medical supplies are required now – and the money to pay for them.

Unicef The quake killed more than 4800 people in Syria and Turkey and toppled thousands of buildings.

“We can make a difference when we work together, find the pressing needs and do it with passion, kindness and compassion.”

The earthquake killed more than 4800 people, including at least 1400 in northern Syria, and authorities feared the total death toll could rise to more than 20,000.

The BBC reports some people in remote areas may have already been displaced as many as 20 times due to Syria’s civil war, which began in 2011 after a peaceful uprising against President Bashar al-Assad turned into violence.

Omar Sanadiki/AP Syrian Civil Defence workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings, in Aleppo.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced the Government would give $1 million to Turkey and $500,000 to Syria to help the response efforts. She has not ruled out further support.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) spokesperson said on Tuesday there was no information so far to suggest that any of the 29 Kiwis in Turkey and one Kiwi in Syria had been affected by the disaster.

The minister had received no requests for consular assistance, the spokesperson said.

Omar Sanadiki/AP Authorities fear the death toll could rise rapidly.

“New Zealand is deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by these earthquakes. Our thoughts are with those affected.”

The Turkish Embassy’s deputy head of mission in New Zealand, Yasin Temizkan,​ said the latest information they had received from Turkey was that as well as the rising death toll, almost 16,000 people had been injured and more than 6000 buildings flattened.

Temizkan said more than 240 aftershocks had followed the initial large earthquakes – some more than magnitude 6.

An “extensive” search and rescue attempt was under way by 16,000 of Turkey’s disaster and emergency management body. New Zealand was one of 65 countries that offered help.