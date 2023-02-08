Cafe owner counting the cost after 'brazen' thief stole $20k from safe

New Plymouth cafe owner Hydra Huang says the future of his business remains up in the air after being the target of crime this year.

The actions of a “brazen” burglar who stole $20,000 from a New Plymouth cafe has left its owner bitter and questioning whether New Zealand is the paradise he once thought it to be.

Cinema Express Cafe and Bar owner Hydra Huang said he had been the repeated target of crime this year, with the most recent theft on Tuesday when a man tried to steal $800 in pokie money from the Devon St West bar.

Huang said he managed to recoup some of the stolen money after he chased the man down the street, but this theft coupled with a January 28 burglary when $20,000 was taken, had shaken his belief about whether New Zealand – a place he had called home for 10 years – was right for him.

“I had lots of dreams, but now...,” he said.

NZ Police New Plymouth police are looking to identify the man believed to be responsible for the January 28 burglary of a cafe, in which $20,000 was stolen.

Huang said he was working by himself on January 28, and only realised he had been the victim of burglary two days later when he went to collect the money, which was from pokie machines, out of the safe.

He immediately checked his security camera footage and watched on in shock as he saw a man walk in off the street about 9pm, enter the office, open the safe door and walk out with the cash.

It was a crime even the police described as “very brazen”.

“It’s outrageous what he has done,” investigating detective Anthony Temple said of the thief.

Huang, who puts in 78-hour weeks at the cafe, said the future of the business remained up in the air as he tried to figure out how to cover the financial losses.

Andy MacDonald New Plymouth dairy owner Nick Guo owns two dairies, both of which have been robbed.

He was “very nervous and worried” and had suffered sleepless nights because of what happened.

He said he was already operating on a limited budget, but his goal to grow the business had definitely suffered because of crime.

It had left him calling on the government to do more to help people in the hospitality and retail sector who were being regularly victimised, including making penalties for offenders harsher.

“I think the government is too soft.”

In the meantime, he is beefing up his own security as he refused to be cowered by people looking to take advantage of him, he said.

NZ Police The man believed to have been involved in the $20,000 theft was last seen walking east down Devon St on January 28.

This included buying a new safe.

He hoped the community would continue to show their support for the cafe, and come forward with information about the crimes that affected his business.

Temple said police needed help to identify the alleged safe burglar, and he believed the man’s distinctive tattoos and shoes might help.

Anyone with information, or who might have seen any suspicious activity in the area on the night, or in the days prior to the burglary, can contact the New Plymouth police station or complete a report via 105 by quoting file number 230201/0363.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.