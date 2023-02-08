Police hunting 'brazen' thief who stole $20k from New Plymouth cafe

New Plymouth police are looking to identify the man believed to be responsible for January 28 burglary of a cafe, in which $20,000 was stolen.

A “brazen” burglar walked in off the street and stole $20,000 from the safe of a New Plymouth cafe, while the sole worker was distracted due to staff shortages.

The Cinema Express Cafe and Bar, on Devon St West, was robbed on Saturday, January 28 about 9pm, and police are now on the hunt to track down the man involved.

Detective Anthony Temple called the burglar’s actions “brazen”.

“It’s outrageous what he has done.”

NZ Police The man was last seen walking east down Devon St on January 28.

As a result of the crime, the victim had been left “tremendously shaken”, and was out of pocket by a significant amount.

Temple said the victim was working by himself on the night of the burglary due to staff shortages and was distracted at the time the crime took place.

Camera footage shows the male burglar was last seen walking east down Devon St.

Temple said police hoped the public might be able to assist in his identification, due to the man’s distinctive tattoos and shoes.

Anyone with information, or who might have seen any suspicious activity in the area on the night, or in the days prior to the burglary, can contact the New Plymouth police station or complete a report via 105 by quoting file number 230201/0363.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.