Heroes of the floods: Aucklanders who stepped up to help

North Shore Sikh Society has been cooking thousands of meals for people caught in Auckland's flooding overthe past few days.

Almost everyone who was affected by the record-setting floods over Auckland Anniversary Weekend has had help to recover.

Most of it has come from volunteers who dropped what they were doing to help their neighbours in a crisis.

For Peter and Tili Leilua, founders of charity Global Hope Missions, it was a no brainer – as the heavens opened, they set about opening an overnight shelter for whānau facing flooded homes.

The Leiluas wasted no time – they cancelled a planned youth retreat in Matamata, and called a friend and partner, Wesley Primary School Principal Lou Reddy, who confirmed they could use the school hall. It quickly filled up with families.

In the days that followed, some 400 volunteers rallied around them and the families under their wing. They spent the first four days flying by the seat of their pants in the deep end, but quickly found systems that worked, and are still working.

From their headquarters at 24 Potters Ave, the team are collecting and distributing donations, and checking in on the 35 families that were in and out of the emergency evacuation centre in the primary school.

Bedding, clothing, groceries, toiletries, treats – nothing was out of reach to those who needed it, they said. There was so much stuff, they opened a second hub at the Wesley Community Centre, with help from a collective of organisations known as ARK: Acts of Roskill Kindness.

Peter and Tili were both court registrars when they decided to start Global Hope Missions in 2009. They had seen too many young people in the justice system and wanted to intervene with mentorship and support for the next generation.

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, their attention quickly turned to food and basic needs for families who needed it – Tili said that helped them prepare for this disaster.

Supplied Tili and Peter Leilua from Global Hope Missions.

But unlike the pandemic, there was no warning for how bad the flooding would get.

“Everybody thought it was a normal rainy day that will come and go,” Peter said. “For me and Tili, our first response was we’ve got to do something.

“We drove around to families and made sure they were okay, or were able to get to dry land. We just felt in our hearts we had to stay back.”

With no exact roadmap of what to do, the couple switched into survival mode, they said, getting into the immediate needs without too much thought.

“We were just going by faith,” Peter said.

The most important part was making sure families knew they could go to the primary school as they escaped their flooded whare. And it clearly helped – when families left for proper temporary housing, they were met with emotional farewells, Tili said.

They’re in tears, and they went with a heart of gratitude because of the volunteers, she said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Global Hope Missions rallied hundreds of volunteers to collect donations like these at the Wesley Primary School evacuation centre in the wake of the floods.

“All the volunteers, we all come together and farewell them, and it’s almost like a beautiful send-off. And we make sure we send these families into their alternative accommodation with what they need.”

Without other volunteers helping them out, Leilua said she didn’t think the work would have been possible.

The Maharaj Corporation, which owns six McDonald's locations, delivered food for the volunteer team almost every night, including McDonald's meals.

And Ford New Zealand handed over four larger vehicles, which were used to shepherd people and furniture around and into safety.

Whānau Ora, Dave Letele’s charity and other families and businesses all came to pitch in, they said.

“We couldn’t do this without our helpers. People came and donated food not only for the victims, but for the volunteers – we were well looked after. It really showed the community spirit... the giving has been amazing.”

Sapeer Mayron/Stuff From left to right: Tony Pattison, CEO of Clean Planet with Terangi Parima and Tielee Naniseni, co-directors of Community Builders, which runs the Pātaka Kai network.

Once the immediate crisis is over, families will continue to need help. For some, the small outdoor food pantries all over Tāmaki Makaurau will be an invaluable resource as they get back on their feet.

Pātaka Kai has helped get hundreds of pātaka established not only in Auckland but nationwide. The free open pantries are restocked by locals for locals, and are maintained by volunteers.

The concept comes from Community Builders, currently co-directed by Ōtara based Tielee Naniseni (Leauva’a, Afega) and Terangi Parima.

In the wake of the floods, their network of pātaka kaitiaki (guardians) were able to quickly respond to their neighbourhood, making sure people had food or access to help if they needed it, they said, even while some pātaka were inaccessible due to the floodwaters.

“Because of the pātaka, kaitiaki were able to make relationships with their neighbours, so even during the flooding they were getting out and helping each other,” Parima said. “That was a beautiful thing.”

Unfortunately, some of the pātaka were damaged in the floods. One, outside Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate Junior School, lost its doors.

But thanks to a corporate sponsor with a 'no-strings-attached' attitude, Parima and Naniseni have the freedom to make repairs.

Clean Planet, an eco-friendly commercial cleaning company, donates $200 in cash a month, and hands over the same in cleaning products too. The team distributes those products out to the kaitiaki, who keep the pātaka clean.

Terangi said for families reliant on pātaka kai to top up their regular groceries, the flood was just one more disaster on top of another. The cost of living crisis and Covid-19 already made life challenging for people, particularly in south Auckland.

“When you’ve got financial issues, social issues on top of the natural disaster, that heightens the need for more accessible kai, and that is where we get food sovereignty and sustainability,” she said.

“After the response unit closes down, where to next? The pātaka is still there.”

Clean Planet is Pātaka Kai’s only corporate sponsor so far. Tony Pattison said he wanted to see the organisation keep expanding, with more pātaka wherever they were needed, and urged companies to consider giving too.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff The Moana Nui-A-Kiwa Pool and Leisure Centre is a hub for the south Auckland response to the widespread flooding.

As soon as the floods hit, Pasifika Futures, the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies for Pasifika was able to distribute $1.17 million to The Fono and Etu Pasifika Auckland.

In the days that followed, they supported 4825 people with 1544 support packages, mostly for families.

The Fono’s Feleoko Food Hub in Mt Wellington was buzzing for days getting food parcels into delivery vans. Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare even visited to thank them for their work.

Etu Pasifika opened a support line (0800 ETURERE) and were able to get families relocated to temporary housing that way.

Pasifika Futures also translated key messages from Auckland Council and Civil Defence into nine Pacific languages by 11pm on January 27.

Down in Christchurch, the local Etu Pasifika branch mobilised to accommodate a flight of 300 passengers from Tonga that was diverted from Auckland Airport when it flooded. They were even able to bring clinicians for people who needed health advice while they were stranded in Christchurch.

Pasifika Futures chief executive Debbie Sorensen said collaboration and partnerships were essential in a crisis.

"We maintain our commitment to helping our families during a crisis and are working with some of our partners to serve our Pacific families during this time.

“If there's anything the last three years have taught us, it's that we must come together to respond to the needs of our families.”

Aucklanders will keep needing support. If you can help, visit Volunteering Auckland and contact one of many groups to see what you can do.