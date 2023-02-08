Escalating wasp problem in Southland could lead to fatality, councillors warned

An escalating wasp problem in parts of Southland could lead to a person’s death unless action is taken, a beekeeper says.

Geoff Scott, who issued the warning at a Southland District Council meeting on Wednesday, said he wanted councils in the south to take the issue seriously.

A person, especially children or elderly folk allergic to wasps, could potentially die if stumbling onto a wasp nest and not getting treatment in a timely manner, he said.

He said he was contacted by an Otautau business in late January about wasps in its workshop. When in the town found seven wasp nests, wasps on cars and windows on the main street, and dozens of wasps on each window of a food business where customers had been stung.

READ MORE:

* Geoff Scott: a buzzy, buzzy guy

* German wasps 'dropping out of the sky' as beekeepers report more attacks

* Have wasps? This exterminator wants to pay you to let him kill them



He said another business in the town had earlier been forced to close briefly due to a wasp problem at its premises.

Businesses in the town contributed money so he could kill the wasp nests, but he returned on Waitangi Day and found a further 18 nests, including at Holt Park, he said.

“It’s an escalating problem with every council.”

He had travelled to schools all over Southland killing wasps in the past couple of years, he said.

“It’s an ongoing problem getting worse and worse. It’s got the potential to become lethal [because] so many people are allergic. I just think it’s time the councils got up and did something about it and acknowledged it’s their problem.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland bee keeper and wasp hunter Geoff Scott.

Mayor Rob Scott said he would call Scott to discuss the issue with him.

Chris Morison,​ who kills wasps in Te Anau, said he had got people in the community killing queens “because they understand every queen killed is a nest eliminated”.

He had killed about 50 wasp nests this summer in Te Anau, compared to 80 last summer because community members had pitched in to tackle the problem, he said.

He also said a child could potentially die if stumbling upon a wasp nest and believed wasps should be on Environment Southland’s pest management strategy.

Environment Southland biosecurity team leader Dave Burgess said wasps were not classed as a pest in the Southland Regional Pest Management Plan 2019-2029, therefore Environment Southland did not provide a control service.

Environment Southland’s biosecurity rates bill to residents was used to lead the management of pests that could have a serious impact on Southland’s environment and economy.

“We have received four enquiries regarding wasps this year. Our advice is if people cannot manage wasps using commercial products they should contact a pest control contractor ... or beekeepers as an option for bee swarm, or potential wasp nest removal.”