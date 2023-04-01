Kiwi-run charity supports Nepalese children of jailed parents

Thanks to GEE Nepal, sisters Rasmita and Manita are studying and hope to gain good jobs in the future.

On the outskirts of Kathmandu, a broken path winds through a jumbled patchwork of homes and gardens growing rice, corn, choko vines and bright marigolds.

“Watch your step,” cautions Sunita Manandhar. The social worker from Girls Empowered Through Education (GEE) Nepal, an organisation that supports vulnerable girls with education, is leading the way to the home of 17-year-old Rasmita and her sister, 15-year-old Manita.

The teenagers live with their grandmother and mother in a corrugated iron hut: two rooms adjoining a small shelter where two tethered goats lie placidly in the straw.

Outside the home the girls’ 6-year-old cousin stands in a shallow tin bath, shrieking as Manita pours water over her in a shallow tin bath.

A goat is underfoot, nibbling at hems, and chickens wanders in and out of the home. The girls’ grandmother, home from cutting grass outside the city, greets us with “namaste”.

Rasmita and Manita entered GEE’s orbit when their mother went to prison. With no relatives available to care for them, the girls spent several years in a children’s home run by GEE’s umbrella organisation, Prison Assistance Nepal, a not-for-profit that supports children with incarcerated parents.

Manita remembers little about the home. But Rasmita says it was a happy time. “It was nice, I had lots of friends.”

In 2015, shortly after the earthquakes which devastated Nepal, their mother removed them from the home.

Virginia Woolf/ASIA NEW ZEALAND FOUNDATION GEE’s Sunita Manandhar works closely with girls to ensure they have the educational support they need.

“When parents come out of prison there’s no support for them,” Manandhar said. “Sometimes they leave the children. We asked the mum not to take the kids out [of the home] because she didn’t have a job, but she didn’t listen,” Manandhar said.

The next few years were chaotic, the girls shuttling between various relatives.

Today, things are on a more even keel. With GEE supporting their education – paying for equipment, school fees and courses – Rasmita and Manita are completing school, and studying extras like computing.

Rasmita, who has never left the city, wants to be an air hostess. It’s a secure job, and she’d get to travel, she says.

Manita wants to join the army. “She wants to work for her country, she loves her country,” Manandhar translates.

Virginia Woolf/ASIA NEW ZEALAND FOUNDATION Manita (15) would like to join the army when she has finished her studies.

The girls work together to keep the household running: cooking, cleaning, washing, and raising goats to sell. This season, they sold three, Rasmita said.

GEE director Alannah Wesche became involved with the organisation through a babysitting gig. The children’s mum was involved in running a children’s home in Nepal. Wesche was fascinated, and by Year 12, she wanted to get involved.

She told her babysitting mum she wanted to go over on a gap year, see a children’s home, and help out where she could, Wesche recalls.

“But she said, ‘I think I’ve got something better in store for you’.”

In 2016, Wesche found herself – “a naive 18-year-old” – in Nepal, relaunching GEE, a small programme of around 20 girls.

“I was in at the deep end. The culture hits you hard, it’s not something we’re used to. Poverty is everywhere, you can see desperation in people’s eyes.

supplied “I had that moment of, what am I doing? I can’t do this,” said GEE director Alannah Wesche. “[But] the more I met the girls I was supporting, it was worthwhile.”

“It was uncomfortable; I was challenged at every point of that trip. I had that moment of, what am I doing? I can’t do this. [But] the more I met the girls I was supporting, it was worthwhile.”

Wesche, who runs GEE from Auckland, where she works as a travel agent, relies on word of mouth, social media, fundraisers and small grants to keep her organisation running.

While the last couple of years have been lean, Wesche has been humbled and gratified by the compassion and regular support she’s seen from the people backing the work GEE does in Nepal, she says.

In Nepal, people often go to prison for “small things”, says Indira Rana Magar of Prison Assistance. “For a theft, or not being able to pay a fine. Some mistake, then they learn more crime in prison. Their children, too.”

Virginia Woolf/asia new zealand foundation “We can’t keep them in the children’s home forever,” says Indira Rana Magar, who has worked tirelessly for 33 years to advocate for children of prisoners.

For more than three decades, Rana Magar has not only passionately advocated for these children, but lived alongside them in the homes she has set up. Currently, she shares a room with seven small children and babies.

Almost 200 children are currently housed in 10 Prison Assistance homes around Nepal.

Their stories are sad. The toddler that bumbles about, lifting his arms up to Rana Magar for a cuddle, came here with his sister after their father killed their mother in front of them. Other children have been rescued from prison, where they stayed with their parents.

Rana Magar has brought up around 2000 children. She’s lost track of most, but she can count plenty of successes. She talks about nurses who work abroad. Teachers, cooks, and a boy who is now a barista in Dubai.

While people call Rana Magar a “mother to many”, it’s critical that children retain their links with their birth parents and families, she says.

“We can’t keep them in the children’s home forever. Children know they have a family. Some parents don’t keep in touch, but we try to keep them connected, bonded with the parent, with calls, messages. No matter what, we always try to make a connection.”

Rootless children are isolated, and they’ll bring that isolation to future relationships, Rana Magar says. “They can be educated, trained, independent, but without that connection they are depressed.”

And in Nepal, there’s the added social stigma of not having a family network.

“When they don’t have a family, they’ll feel lonely again.”

Charismatic, with a direct gaze, Rana Magar has never lost her spark. But she’s fed up.

“I’ve done a long time in this advocacy, and nothing has changed. Everywhere is corruption; the government is doing nothing.”

She’s talking about a lack of care for children in just about every area: education, nutrition, healthcare and emotional wellbeing.

After three decades of butting heads, arguing, fighting and cajoling, Rana Magar is planning a move to politics, to tackle the system from the inside, hopefully challenging the very laws that fail Nepalese children.

“We can’t say nothing, they’re our children, if they’re having a problem we can’t close our eyes, we can’t close our hearts.”

You can learn more about GEE at geenepal.org.

Amy Ridout and Virginia Woolf travelled to Nepal with a grant from the Asia New Zealand Foundation.