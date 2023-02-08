Poachers fail to get stories straight when questioned by police

Two men were sentenced on poaching and firearms charges in the Gore District Court on Wednesday. (File phto)

Two men who were convicted on poaching and firearms charges didn’t get their story straight when they were caught by police.

One said they had been in the area helping a friend who had ‘’gotten stuck”, while the other said he had been hunting on the property, but didn’t know it was illegal.

Khan Mark Studer-Mark, 24, of Mataura, and Roger Hemi Kimihanga Hanara, 26, were both sentenced on a series of charges relating them being caught poaching at Waimumu, near Gore, in August.

Studer-Mark was jailed for 20 months after pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful hunting, unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving property, unlawful possession of ammunition and two charges of failing to assist police carrying out a search warrant.

Hanara pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful hunting and four charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and was sentenced to come up if called upon within 12 months, when he appeared before Judge CM Doyle in the Gore District Court.

The summary of facts, which was not read in court, says Studer-Mark’s firearms licence was revoked in October 2017.

The pair were driving up and down Bushy Park Rd at Waimumu on August 4, 2022, using spotlights to look for deer.

They parked their vehicle outside a fertiliser shed and were then confronted by another group of hunters.

They were later stopped by police on Glendhu Rd.

A police officer saw a rifle on the back seat and a search warrant was carried out.

The rifle, ammunition and some hunting knives were found and the vehicle was later seized by police.

Records showed the rifle, a .308 Mossberg, had been stolen from a Winton address in 2021.

Studer-Mark told police he had borrowed the gun but refused to tell police who he had borrowed it from. He also refused to give police the code to unlock his phone.

In court, lawyer John Fraser told Judge Doyle that Studer-Mark’s brother had been killed in a crash on December 23, while he was still in custody, and he had not been able to attend his tangi. On the same day, his baby daughter had been born.

“It has all been difficult for him to deal with,’’ Fraser said.

Judge Doyle said she acknowledged that not going to the tangi would have been ‘’a significant punishment”.

“You’ve got a lot to live for in your desire to be a good parent and I hope one day that will be a reason for you to turn things around,’’ she said.

She reduced the sentence by two months in recognition of the fact he was unable to attend the tangi, but then raised it by two months to remit his fines, which were more than $9,200.

He was granted leave to apply for home detention if a suitable address was found, and order for destruction of the rifle and ammunition was made.