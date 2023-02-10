Barking dog alerts sleeping man to house fire

Nightcaps fire station chief Tony Philpott, right, and deputy chief Conrad Waihape at the scene of a house fire in the Southland town. A dog died in the fire but its owner escaped. The volunteer Nightcaps brigade extinguished the fire and were backed up by the volunteer Ohai and Otautau fire brigades.

A dog died in a Southland house fire, but not before waking up its owner who escaped the blaze, a firefighter says.

Nightcaps volunteer fire brigade chief Tony Philpott said the dog had potentially saved the owner’s life.

“The dog was barking, and it woke him up.”

The man could hear the smoke alarm going off when he woke, Philpott said.

The house fire was “fair roaring” and the man escaped out the back door, but his “wee dog” was in the lounge and perished.

The man was waiting outside when firefighters arrived at 3.35am on January 29.

The house was fully involved in fire and was quickly extinguished by the firefighters, but the damage was extreme, Philpott said.

The volunteer Nightcaps brigade extinguished the fire and were backed up by the volunteer Ohai and Otautau brigades.

The male occupant of the house had no family in the town, so a Nightcaps brigade member organised a furnished house for him to stay at for a week until he headed north, Philpott said.

Fire investigator Marty Jillings said the cause of the blaze was unattended cooking.

“He forgot he put a pot of food on the stove and went to bed and woke up, and the whole house was on fire. The message is keep looking while you are cooking.”

The homeowner declined to comment, other than to say his dog died in the fire.