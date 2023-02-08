Boaties could face floating trees for months in Auckland harbours after flooding

Council contractors are finally on the ground cleaning up mess and sodden furniture strewn on a Mt Eden street.

Toppled trees, logs and other debris flushed into Auckland’s harbours following the flooding emergency could be a hazard to boaties for months, says the harbourmaster.

Two barge loads of large objects have been fished out by Auckland Transport, but fallen trees on foreshores could continue to dislodge in high tides and float out into the harbours.

“If you hit one at speed, you’d do a fair amount of damage to your boat and to yourself,” said Andrew Hayton, the harbourmaster.

Parts of Auckland’s harbour edges, particularly at the bottom of cliffs, remain lined with debris and large trees.

Hayton said many were inaccessible to crews who might have been able to cut them up.

“Clay around roots may get washed out eventually, or trees dry out and float at high tides - that could take the next couple of months and even longer,” he said.

Eugene Bingham/Stuff Logs in the tide in Auckland's upper Waitematā Harbour following the January 27 rain deluge.

Seeking and removing large debris from the harbours was not a continuous operation, but swung into action when boaties or the ferries reported sightings.

In some cases the harbourmaster’s own boats might tow a tree or object to shore, or call on two barges equipped with cranes, but these also have other jobs on the water.

Auckland Coastguard said it was broadcasting warnings every two hours on marine VHF radio channels warning of the hazard and “advising to maintain a proper lookout, and to navigate with extreme caution”.

Hayton said no speed limits were in place because of the aftermath of the flooding on January 27, in which the city’s 24-hour record for rainfall was broken, causing severe flooding and claiming four lives.

Auckland Transport/Stuff Trees hauled from Auckland harbours by a barge clearing flood debris.

Some waterways may be cleared of debris before it gets washed into the harbour, such as the Weiti River near the Whangaparaoa Peninsula where recovery crews could reach the material by land.

Hayton said people on water edge communities may see trees and logs pulled out of the water onto boat ramps, and these would eventually be removed by trucks, when resources allowed.