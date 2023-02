Five fire crews are battling a vegetation fire in North Canterbury on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters are fighting a vegetation fire that reportedly spread form an old abandoned vehicle.

The fire was reported near Downs Rd, in the Eyrewell area northwest of Christchurch, about 3pm on Wednesday.

It had spread across about 40,000m² of vegetation, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

Five crews from Cust, Rangiora, Pines Beach and Swananoa stations were at the scene.