Five fire crews battled a vegetation fire in North Canterbury on Wednesday afternoon. (Stuff image)

Firefighters have put out a large vegetation fire in North Canterbury that reportedly spread from an old abandoned vehicle.

The fire was reported near Downs Rd, in the Eyrewell area north-west of Christchurch, about 3pm on Wednesday.

It had spread across about 4 hectares of vegetation, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

Five crews from Cust, Rangiora, Pines Beach and Swananoa stations were sent to the scene.