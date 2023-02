The car hit a bollard on Te Rapa Straight and the Serious Crash Unit is now investigating (file photo)

A teenager suffered critical injuries after crashing his car on one of Hamilton’s main arterial roads early on Thursday morning.

The 18-year-old driver appeared to lose control of his car on Te Rapa Straight, police said.

The car hit a bollard outside Ingham Motors and crashed.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash continue.