Threat to execute Christchurch pilot hostage unless demands met

A New Zealand pilot has reportedly been taken hostage in Indonesia's Papua. Local authorities say police have been sent to the area to locate the pilot and five passengers.

Papua independence fighters have threatened to execute a Kiwi pilot held hostage if the Indonesian government does not meet their demands.

The pilot, former Christchurch man Phillip Mark Mehrtens, was taken by the West Papua Liberation Army after they stormed his plane in the Papua province of Indonesia, then set it on fire.

Rebel separatists’ spokesperson Sebby Sambom wrote on Facebook the “pilot is still alive and he will be held hostage for negotiations with Jakarta”.

Sambom threatened if Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, refuse to negotiate with the Free Papua Organization group, then the “pilot will be executed to dead”.

Mehrtens, understood to be married with a young son, was specifically being held because New Zealand, along with Australia and the United States co-operate militarily with Indonesia, he said.

Sambom said they would “never release” Mehrtens unless Indonesia recognised and freed Papua from Indonesian colonialism.

On Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the New Zealand Embassy in Jakarta would lead the diplomatic response. Consular support had been provided to the Mehrtens family but the Government would be keeping public comments “to a minimum” Hipkins said.

A fellow pilot and former colleague told Stuff that Mehrtens was flying “dangerous pathways” with short runways on steep hills.

“It shows how much of a family person he is, putting himself at risk to earn money to support his family. Phil is the nicest guy, he genuinely is – no one ever had anything bad to say about him.”

It is understood Mehrtens grew up in Christchurch and underwent his primary pilot training at the International Aviation Academy at Christchurch Airport in 2007/08 before working overseas for eight years.

Mehrtens was flying for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air when he was kidnapped, a company he first worked with after finishing flight school, before he returned to New Zealand in 2016.

A former Susi Air pilot from New Zealand who spoke to Radio New Zealand said pilots were warned by the airline to take precautions in Papua when he flew there in 2017.

Ed Wray/Getty Images Conflict in the Papua region has spiked in the past year, with dozens of rebels, security forces and civilians killed. (File photo)

They were advised to keep a low profile, travel in groups, find a driver to take them around when on the ground and not leave the airport compound at night.

They man said they heard reports of an aircraft being shot at while departing Papua, with bullets found lodged under the pilot's seat.

Conflicts between indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common in the impoverished Papua region, a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia.

Conflict in the region has spiked in the past year, with dozens of rebels, security forces and civilians killed.