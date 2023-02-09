Blustery conditions may have led to cyclist pile-up near Dunedin

Emergency services at the scene of a crash involving multiple cyclists on Wednesday night.

Strong wind may have caused a crash that left several cyclists injured on a remote country road near Dunedin.

Emergency services and a rescue helicopter were called to the intersection of Miller and Maungatua roads, about 30 minutes from Dunedin, after the crash at 6.20pm on Wednesday.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Four people were injured when a group of cyclists crashed on a remote rural road near Dunedin.

Four cyclists who were part of a group out for an evening ride were injured in the crash, police said, including one who was flown to Dunedin Hospital with a suspected broken leg.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said blustery conditions may have been a factor in the crash, and urged road users to be mindful of conditions when travelling.