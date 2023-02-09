Taranaki man who killed his father and brother appeals 20-year minimum term

Nathan Gordon Frost awaits an answer on his appeal against having to serve at least 20 years of a life jail term for murdering his father and half-brother. (File photo)

A young man who murdered his father and half-brother in Taranaki two years ago wants to be considered for parole after 17 years, not the 20 years the judge made a condition of his life jail term.

Nathan Gordon Frost was 21 when he killed his father Stephen, 55, and half-brother Regan, 15, in Hāwera, South Taranaki, on January 18, 2021.

After his mental health was assessed, and insanity ruled out, Frost pleaded guilty to both murders and in September 2021 he was sentenced to serve at least 20 years of a life imprisonment term.

Frost appealed against the minimum non-parole period and at the Court of Appeal in Wellington on Thursday his lawyer, Paul Keegan, asked for it to be reduced to 17 years. Whatever the non-parole period, the Parole Board would want a high level of confidence that he was no longer an undue risk before it considered releasing him, Keegan said.

While Frost did not have one of the "big" mental illnesses, his functioning deteriorated after seeing his mother terminally ill with a rare autoimmune disease, he said. At age 16, he held her hand as she died.

His parents had separated when he was young. Frost resented his father but went to live with him some time after his mother died.

Keegan said the mental health reports recounted Frost self-harming after her death, and starting to have homicidal and suicidal thoughts from about the age of 17.

While the sentencing judge in 2021 had emphasised Frost's plan to kill members of his family - and he had a pipe wrench and a hunting knife in his room - the plan to kill them as they slept did not eventuate.

Instead, his father heard him crying very early one morning and went to his room. Frost attacked and killed his father and then killed Regan who overheard and saw some of the attack.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Stephen John Frost, 55, and Regan Frost Lawn, 15, were killed in the early hours of January 18, 2021. (First published January 2021)

Before he died Regan yelled out to his younger sister, who was in a sleepout, and she escaped and called police.

Keegan said the minimum non-parole period should be reduced to take account of Frost's youth, mental health, personal history, lack of previous convictions, and to give him credit for pleading guilty.

Frost had not received any sort of treatment for the mental health condition which extreme alcohol abuse compounded, he said. Frost had spent about $9000 at a single liquor store in the year before the murders.

The sentencing judge should have acknowledged that some of the factors contributing to the murders were not Frost's fault, Keegan said.

The judge had also thought that the girl in the sleepout had a narrow escape and Frost could have murdered three people that night.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Police and scientific staff at the Hāwera house where the father and son were found dead. (File photo)

The Crown opposed the appeal. Lawyer Mark Lillico said Frost's condition, as the mental health professionals described it, could also be said of several other murderers.

It was not yet clear how Frost would respond to treatment.

Although Frost's youth was taken into account it was not so closely linked to the cause of the murders as, for instance, young people who buckled under peer pressure in a group.

Frost had been thinking about the killings for about a year before he took action, so they were clearly planned, Lillico said.

The Court of Appeal will give its decision after both sides have made submissions in writing about the relevance of a recently issued decision on the sentencing of young killers.