Obituary: Daryl Cockburn, an architect who disliked cars

Daryl Cockburn was a colourful character with strong views on architecture and planning in Wellington.

Daryl David Cockburn; architect and planner, b August 2, 1939, d February 4, 2023.

A colourful character, who was never afraid to voice his opinion, Daryl Cockburn disliked black buildings and was a keen cyclist who refused to wear a helmet.

Diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2019, the Wellington architect and planner died in February, aged 83.

Despite working on more than 500 projects in Wellington and being a good friend of architect and Wellington mayor the late Sir Michael Fowler, he received little direct media coverage.

One of the few interviews he did was with author and journalist Alina Suchanski.

“The man himself – slender, with lively eyes, hunched shoulders, and hands of a pianist – is charismatic, good-looking and surprisingly fit for his 82 years of age.”

She told Stuff that Cockburn was a “flirt” with a good sense of humour and until she sat down to interview him, she had not realised the impact he’d had on Wellington.

Daryl’s father, Cecil Cockburn, came to New Zealand from Scotland, aged 18, to work as a farm labourer.

Cecil enjoyed ballroom dancing and met his future wife, Viviene Lamb, a trained ballet dancer, at a party. The pair soon began dancing together on Saturday nights at a local theatre.

Stuff Daryl Cockburn and Duncan Joiner of the Architectural Centre make a submission to the Wellington City Council in 2020 on the future of the Central Library.

They married in 1935 and Daryl, born in Dunedin in 1939, was one of four children. The family moved to Wellington in 1946 where Cecil worked for Cadbury.

A devout Methodist, he worked hard at school, but with poor hearing he did not stand out as a student.

Cecil discouraged him from going to university and instead arranged for him to become an apprentice with prominent Wellington architect Gray Young.

Fowler joined the firm in 1959 and the pair formed a partnership that lasted until Fowler died in 2022.

In 1961, Daryl was asked to design and make working drawings for the new Inter-Island ferry terminal.

That led to a job as concept design architect for the Overseas Passenger Terminal, which became one of Wellington’s most iconic Modernist buildings.

supplied Daryl Cockburn was both an architect and a town planner.

While studying at Auckland University in 1962-63 he was asked to design the Hotel d’Taharaa in Tahiti, which would be used as the location for the film Mutiny on the Bounty, starring Marlon Brando.

In 1964, Daryl graduated with a Diploma of Architecture and resumed full-time work at Calder Fowler & Styles.

His next job was designing the facades of the Reserve Bank. That was followed by a 15-storey office building for the Presbyterian Church Property Trustees, St Andrew’s Church in Blenheim, and the Nurses Home and Tutorial Block at St Helens​ Hospital in Wellington.

Moving to Scotland in 1966, he studied urban planning and design. After finishing a Masters of Sciences in town planning, he joined a firm headed by Sir Robert Matthew. His first project was designing a block for the University of Ulster.

With a growing interest in town planning, he got the break he was looking for when he was asked to draw up the plans for three new towns near Edinburgh.

SUPPLIED Wellington architect Daryl Cockburn was never afraid to stand out.

Returning to Wellington in 1973, he teamed up with Michael Fowler, becoming a partner at Calder Fowler Turner & Cockburn Architects & Planners.

In 1979, he worked with the architect Barry Millage​ before working for himself for the rest of his life.

Projects included Omaio Village in Nelson, one of the largest Salvation Army homes in New Zealand, Saatchi & Saatchi House, Equinox House, Legal House and Greenock House.

His influence, however, went further than just designing buildings. A lively and vibrant character, he became increasingly interested in building a city that was colourful, sustainable and where the transport system was non-motorised.

He opposed the building of motorways and in the latter part of his life stopped driving and cycled everywhere. A supporter of public transport, he drew up plans for a light rail connecting Wellington to the airport.

Despite his friendship with Fowler, who as mayor encouraged the demolition of many of Wellington’s finest buildings, he fought to preserve heritage buildings.

He told Suchanski that no building should be demolished if it could be saved. ‘’A city without heritage is like a man without memory.”

A concept design of the New Zealand Transport Agency’s proposed Basin Reserve flyover, also known as the Basin Bridge. Planner Daryl Cockburn opposed the idea, arguing instead that we should be closing roads to cars, to encourage inner city living.

In 2014, he passionately opposed a proposal to build a bridge/flyover near the Basin Reserve to improve access to Mt Victoria Tunnel.

In his nine-page submission opposing the bridge, he spoke passionately about our love of cars, arguing that for too long planning had been dominated by the “haves” who used town planning to preserve their status.

‘’Since selling my cars 21 years ago I have watched the way the ‘haves’ make design decisions and the ‘users’ respond to them.”

Rather than building roads and parks for cars in the central city, he argued for having more people living in the inner city, better public transport and closing streets to cars.

Building a bridge near the Basin would benefit only the “haves’ who owned cars, to the detriment of those who were car-less, he said.

“CBDs and inner residential areas have suffered from suburban sprawl with insufficient non-car transport and too much car use for 50 years.”

As a planner, he argued that rules forcing developers to provide car parks forced up prices and ensured that only those with cars could buy houses.

Always a man to stick to his principles, he never wore a cycle helmet and took part in anti-helmet protests. In 2018, he joined 25 Ride for Choice Riders who rode from Civic Square in Wellington to Parliament on a Saturday calling for an end to mandatory cycle helmet use.

He claimed that cycling numbers at a local school dropped from about 200 to 20 daily after the cycle helmet law came in 24 years ago. "To schoolchildren, looking good is the most important thing in their lives. We all want respect."

As a member of the Wellington Rainforest Action Group he opposed a number of large road projects in the 1990s, including the Newlands Flyover.

Stuff Adam and Daryl Cockburn. Adam said his father was a man with strong views, who was always prepared to fight for what he believed.

He was a regular letter writer to The Dominion Post and his letter of June 2019 was typical of his style.

”Well done, Karl du Fresne (Modern architecture has conspicuously failed Wellington, June 27). You're on to it. Many architects are driven by fashion and to be different. They hate proven precedence and love glass and black. And misrepresent their buildings with photos taken at sunset. The rest of us disagree.”

His private life was as interesting as his career. He married Rosalie Claire McDowel​l in Edinburgh in 1967 and they had three children, Adam, Rachel and Zachary.

The couple separated in 1977 but got back together in 1984, only to separate again in 1987. After a series of property deals went wrong, he was declared bankrupt in 1992.

In 2011, he married Sharon Trendall in England – they met on the internet. The marriage was not a success, and they separated soon after.

Adam describes his father as “quite a character” who was always willing to stand by his beliefs.

Although he had been something of a “petrol head” and owned five cars, once he decided to become a cyclist he never drove again.

His much-vaunted dislike of helmets, nearly came to haunt him when, aged 80, he was hit by a car in central Wellington.

Alina Suchanski Wellington architect Daryl Cockburn in his apartment in 2021.

“He bounced off the windscreen and hit the road and he was allright ... nurses at Wellington Hospital said it was a miracle he was alive.”

Suchanski recalls her interview with him fondly. He was both “a little bit cheeky” and “flirty”, as well as eccentric. She had known him for some time before the interview and had been tramping with. Incredibly fit, he had an unusual approach to tramping. ”On tramps he would only take porridge and beetroot.”

Among the many tributes was one from Vivien van Rij​.

“I first met Daryl about twelve years ago when he approached my female friends and myself in a restaurant, knelt before us, and introduced himself in a manner typically gallant and debonair.

‘’Some years later I met him again at a book launch.

‘’’We got talking about fitness, and he offered to teach me to ride a bicycle ... Daryl was a talented architect who lived by his values.

‘’He was courageous, generous in his outlook, and kind, and altogether a unique individual. He will live on in the civic landscape, and in all of us who knew and loved him.”

Sources: Adam Cockburn, Alina Suchanski, Daryl Cockburn – architect with a sustainable passion, Biograview by Alina Suchanski, Daryl Cockburn, Social Effects, Basin Bridge submission, Stuff Archives.