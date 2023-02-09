Taskforce with former environment commissioner to consider future of council forestry

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says the future of city council’s 600 hectares of plantation forestry “has been an area of contention, with strongly held community views”. The council has approved his recommendation for a taskforce to help decide what to do with it.

“Competing interests” in Nelson City Council’s plantation forestry and the costs of converting it from pine to natives will be weighed up by a taskforce, considering the future of the land.

City councillors unanimously backed mayor Nick Smith's recommendation to establish the "Right Tree Right Place Taskforce” - chaired by former parliamentary commissioner for the environment, Dr Morgan Williams – at a council meeting on Thursday.

The councillors also supported Smith’s suggestion not to re-plant recently commercially harvested blocks in pine, pending the outcome of the taskforce – which was intended to report back later this year.

Councillors Rachel Sanson and Matthew Benge were appointed as elected members to the taskforce, and they and Williams would help recommend other non-council members with expertise in forestry management, freshwater management and the Emissions Trading Scheme/climate change.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson City Council has approved mayor Nick Smith’s recommendation to set up a taskforce to consider the future of the council’s plantation forestry.

Councillor Sanson said she was relieved and appreciative that council was “finally at this point of taking a pause and review”.

“The complexities of council's current approach to production forestry in our public reserves and water catchments are widely known and understood by many in the community.

“We have a once in a generation – or forestry life cycle - opportunity to consider doing things differently.”

Smith acknowledged councillor Sanson’s “constructive contributions” on “developing this way forward on ... this difficult issue”.

Smith told councillors the community held strong and diverging views on what council should do with its 600ha of forestry land.

Some urged a rethink with forestry linked to and damaging sediment in waterways, concerns about wilding pines and the risk of slips from harvested land during heavy rain, as well as the fact the forests had to be closed to recreational activities during harvest.

Reports commissioned by the previous council on the costs and implications of converting pine plantations to natives, contained differing advice, Smith said.

A report by PF Olsen indicated a net cost of $10 million versus “a net present value” of $30m when the blocks were managed as commercial forests, he said.

“I think the right way forward is to get a taskforce with suitable expertise to do a thorough review of our approach, and my hope is that by the end of the year we will have an alternative long-term plan for the 600ha that we can consult with the public on,” Smith said.

In 2021, the council rejected Sanson's call for an independent review of council forestry and to delay replanting pine blocks pending the findings– something she proposed largely over concerns the pine plantations were of marginal financial benefit.

But councillors requested a report on the costs and implications of a review.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson City councillor Rachel Sanson has been appointed as one of two elected members of a new taskforce to consider the future council-owned plantation forestry.

The council’s plantation forestry due to be replanted this year – 39ha in the Maitai and Marsden Valley – would not be replanted in pine over winter as scheduled, “so as not to pre-empt the considerations” of the taskforce, Smith said.

Councillor Tim Skinner questioned the financial impact of that, and if leaving the blocks bare would increase sedimentation risk.

Group manager infrastructure, Alec Louverdis, said PF Olsen had found “alternative takers” for the seedlings it had ready to replant the blocks, and had agreed to reimburse the council its nearly $10,000 deposit for the seedlings.

The blocks had been sown with grass, and council believed the risk was “relatively low in terms of future erosion”, he said.

Councillor Trudie Brand was among several councillors to applaud the mayor for his proposals, with Brand saying the ideas of what forestry was in 1980s had changed.