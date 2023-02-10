It's rained in Southland - but not enough

Rain has fallen in Southland this month, but not enough to alleviate the dry conditions, forecasters say. (File photo)

It’s rained in Southland this week, but a forecaster says the province needs more significant rainfall to undo the dry summer conditions.

And as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches the North Island, it’s likely to be warmer in the south next week.

Invercargill had received 66.6mm of rain during the first nine days of February, which was three times the total of 23.4mm it received for the whole month of January, MetService duty forecaster Luis Fernandes said on Thursday.

The bulk of that, 31mm, fell in the city on Wednesday.

“That’s a big jump for you guys, and it's been a lot cooler which everyone would have noticed.’’

It had rained every day of February in Gore and the total there for the month was 33mm – just 1mm less than the 34mm it received last month.

“It’s certainly been a bit wetter in the last week for Southland, but you really want to see longer, more consistent rainfall because what you have had won’t undo the dryness of the last couple of months – but it helps.’’

Cyclone Gabrielle would bring warmer air from the subtropics as it hit the North Island on Monday, but it was too early to say whether it would bring rain to the south, Fernandes said.

“It’s unlikely but not impossible, there are several models we are looking at, but we’ll see how things are looking early next week.’’

Rain in the last week had eased conditions but it was still very dry, he said.

Niwa analytical meteorologist and forecaster Tristan Meyers agreed, saying inland and northern areas were still particularly dry.

“The New Zealand Drought Index (NZDI), which tracks meteorological drought, shows that much of the region is still dry to extremely dry. This is because even though we had some recent good rainfall, compared to the last two months, it is still well below normal,’’ Meyers said.

Niwa's seasonal climate outlook for February to April shows that we are still expecting normal or below normal rainfall over the next few months, he said.

“This doesn’t mean that we won’t occasionally get a band of substantial rain or showers, but it does indicate that overall, dry conditions are most likely to persist.’’

Southland Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon said everyone had a bit of rain in the last week but more was still required.

“It’s been pretty patchy – some areas have had quite a bit and some have had none,’’ he said.

“It’s just summer.’’

Federated Farmers, councils, sector groups and meat processors were meeting regularly to discuss the conditions, he said.

The Southland District Council still has a sprinkler ban in place and all councils are urging residents to conserve water.

On Wednesday, Fire and Emergency NZ lifted a total fire ban for the province and advised a restricted fire season was now in place.

The same day, fire crews battled rural fires near Winton and Riversdale.