Auckland floods: Fears city's poorest could be plunged into financial strife

Tia Toarea-Katia has lost everything in flood, and is now living with 15 others in a three-bedroom home.

There are fears those at the bottom of the financial ladder could be plunged into even deeper debt after losing everything in Auckland’s floods.

Thousands have had to leave their homes – 277​ homes have been labelled as uninhabitable – after historically heavy rains fell on January 27​.

But the people working with those worst affected have said the flooding is just the start of the problem and people already struggling with the cost-of-living crisis would see their problems compounding.

Natalie Vincent​, the chief executive of non-profit micro-finance organisation Ngā Tāngata​, said people were already stretched dealing with the extra costs of Christmas and school holidays, so flood fallout had pushed people into the red.

“People’s cars have been washed off the road – gone – and they will still owe money on that,” Vincent said.

“What position are they in now they owe to a car dealer that’s probably charging some extortionate amount of interest on a car they no longer have.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff People have had to strip their homes and start from scratch after the floods.

Many of those she dealt with were also uninsured, as food and insurance are often the first things on the chopping block when things got tight, she said.

Those heading through the Civil Defence centre in Māngere were being given food parcels and could meet with representatives from the Ministry of Social Development​, Kainga Ora​ and other agencies helping them into temporary homes and to access payments.

Manukau Ward councillor Alf Filipaina​ said the centre had already dished out nearly 10,000 food parcels to those who had been through the doors.

One of those seeking help was Manurewa resident Ezekiel​ , who asked for his surname not be used.

Supplied Natalie Vincent, chief executive of Nga Tangata Microfinance, said the floods would push people into more debt.

He, his wife and their two young children had left their house to stay with family once they knew it was going to be bad, as he is vision impaired.

They were at the evacuation centre to see what help there was as he said they were already “living on the edge”.

“We are careful with what we have, we can’t afford to lose anything because there isn’t any back up.

“We only just get by with what we get, so we can’t go spending extra on things we usually wouldn’t.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visiting the Māngere Civil Defence centre at Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa Pool and Leisure Centre.

Dave Letele’s​Buttabean Motivation (BBM) charity has been on hand to help those affected by the flooding with everything from fridges and washing machines to furniture.

He has already struck up a deal with Fisher and Paykel where he has been buying up whiteware at a special rate to give out to people once they get back into their homes.

More than 500 Kāinga Ora properties had been found to be flood damaged or have associated safety issues, with that number expected to rise.

The Insurance Council has already clocked about 20,000 claims across house, contents, motor and commercial insurance, and insurer IAG has said it expects to pay out more than $383 million in claims.