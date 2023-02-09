Teacher battles mozzies and weather to be the first to circumnavigate Lake Te Anau

Te Anau school principal Grant Excell has his whole school welcome him after his epic kayak around Lake Te Anau raising funds for a new school hall.

Grant Excell now knows how far it is around Lake Te Anau.

The school principal has arrived home after spending nine days paddling 319.5km around the edge of Lake Te Anau to raise funds for a new school hall.

“Surprisingly I’m feeling remarkably good. I didn’t have sore arms or shoulders on the way, but I’ve got a bloody sore bottom,’’ he said.

As far as he knew, no-one had kayaked right around the lake before.

READ MORE:

* School principal takes on epic challenge to paddle around Lake Te Anau to raise funds for school hall

* About 80 brave people took plunge into Lake Te Anau to raise money

* Why every Kiwi should visit Fiordland National Park



Excell left Te Anau on his Long Haul for The School Hall journey on January 31, not knowing exactly how far he would have to paddle or how long it would take to get around the lake.

He was welcomed home on Wednesday by the school’s pupils singing a waiata on the beach.

“That was one of the biggest highs, coming home and seeing and hearing them singing. It was pretty cool.

“I wouldn’t say I wouldn’t do it again, but I was sad to finish it.’’

Barry Harcourt Excell arrives after his epic kayak around Lake Te Anau.

After a long hot and largely calm January, the weather was challenging during the nine-day paddle.

His biggest day in the kayak was 49.9km and he battled mosquitoes along the way.

“The weather threw everything at me to keep it interesting. There were some headwinds and some waves and life was certainly exciting but that made it more interesting. I thoroughly enjoyed the whole thing.’’

Excell hoped to make $1500 for his school’s new hall, but he’s smashed that target.

A Givealittle page has raised more than $21,000 and he’s received another $5000 from local businesses.

“There were a few donations made yesterday, which was great.’’

And Excell isn’t done with the kayak yet – he’s got another challenge in mind.

“I’d like to go from the lake to the sea – all the way from the top of the lake to the ocean just to make conditions a bit more variable.’’