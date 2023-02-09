Lawyers rescued from earthquake-damaged tower's top floor move back to town

The last time Kris Morrison and Paul Cowey left their offices in central Christchurch, they were being plucked from the top floor of their 18-storey building by crane.

The two lawyers, along with other partners and staff from Parry Field Lawyers, were in the Forsyth Barr office tower when the February 2011 quake struck and the building’s staircase collapsed.

Trapped for several hours, they faced the possibility of death if their building collapsed or caught fire.

Twelve years later, the firm has moved back into town for the first time since the quakes.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Kris Morrison, left, and Paul Cowey at the new Parry Field Lawyers offices in central Christchurch. Both men were rescued from the central city on the day of the big earthquake.

On Thursday, Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger cut a ceremonial ribbon as the practice opened a new office in the PriceWaterhouse building, opposite the Bridge of Remembrance.

This time, they’re on first floor.

Cowey noted their less lofty spot, while shorter on views, held advantages.

“If the lift fails, we don’t have very far to jump.”

In the intervening years the practice has operated out of offices in Riccarton, which were soon afterwards condemned, then “crammed into” a suburban house, before being returned to rebuilt Riccarton premises.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The gaping stairwell where the Forsyth Barr building’s stairs collapsed.

Both men say they are pleased to be back in the central city and are enjoying the atmosphere, but it brings back memories of that February day.

For Cowey the memories are especially hard. He did not know while trapped in the building, but his father, architect Don Cowey, was killed at his home that day when a cliff collapsed behind his Redcliffs house.

His family also lost two houses and a business.

Morrison said having an increasing number of clients in the central city prompted the move back. It is one of three premises Parry Field has in Christchurch.

“It has been 12 years away, but the city feels very familiar,” he said as the new offices were declared open.

“The city has a real buzz,” Cowey said.

“It’s almost as if normal service has been resumed, but it’s better.”

The pair, both partners in the firm, say they are very happy to be in a quake-safe building.

On the day of the quake, with a gaping hole below them where the scissor staircase had disappeared, Cowey and Morrison and others from the firm climbed to the top floor, to be safer in case of further collapse. They took what food they could find, and the contents of the water cooler.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff A worker is lowered by rope out of Forsyth Barr building on the day of the February 2011 quake.

Morrison said the building was filled with dust and rubble, and a siren somewhere inside was blaring.

From the high windows, they and others from upper floors could see the CTV building on fire and the collapses at the PGC and Press buildings.

“People asked later if we thought we were going to die,” Cowey said.

“We had no idea what would happen, the stairs had already gone. If the whole building collapsed, we wanted to be on the top.”

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF/Stuff Field Parry Lawyers are now on the first floor of the PWC building.

On much lower floors, 15 other workers trapped in the office tower broke windows and were lowered to safety on ropes by colleagues.

The 23 people on the top floor had their first glimpse of hope late in the afternoon when they saw a crane, operated by Smith Crane and Construction, being driven across the Armagh St bridge.

Along with others clustered elsewhere in the building, they were lifted into a basket dangling from the crane by two rescuers, and lowered to safety.

At the opening of the new Parry Field offices on Thursday afternoon, Morrison as partnership chairperson, conducted the formal welcome for partners, staff and guests.

The first words out of his mouth were a very important first order of business: the evacuation procedure in case of emergency.