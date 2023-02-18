Life story: Activist, feminist, and community minded hero Margaret Arnold

Arnold was an activist, marching for peace, gay rights and a nuclear-free NZ, among other social causes.

OBITUARY: Born on International Women's Day in 1939, you could say Margaret Arnold was destined to be a bit of a groundbreaker herself.

The Canterbury woman turned out to be just that, and received a Queen's Service Medal (QSM) for work with women and the community in 2011.

Married to a doctor, Ted Arnold, she was ahead of her time in the fact she had a career alongside him. She also had a passion for people as well as being a mother to five children: Peter, Jan, Richard, Steven and Lynne.

“She wasn’t a good doctor’s wife. There is an expectation that you are a host and that wasn't her. She had her own thing,” youngest child Lynne Arnold said.

A longtime member of the Young Women’s Christian Association, Margaret Arnold played a key role in establishing the Christchurch women's night shelter in 1987, a neighbourhood kitchen to deliver meals to the elderly, and a self-defence course for women and teenage girls.

She never sought recognition, and her reaction when receiving her QSM was nothing short of humble.

“There are so many other people who really deserve this,” she said at the time.

“There are hundreds, and the odd one gets picked out. I thought very hard about whether I would accept this.”

She met her love, Ted, in the 1950s while they were both studying in Otago. They had their wedding in her hometown Waimate, and were married 62 years until her death on December 25, 2022.

Ted Arnold said his wife was a woman of her word.

“She certainly walked the talk.”

Supplied Ted and Margaret Arnold on holiday in Italy in 2015.

He knew he was on to a good thing when he saw he could live his life as a busy doctor, and his wife would keep herself busy and happily so.

“I am very proud of what she has done.”

One of Margaret Arnold’s biggest attributes was that she remembered things about people. When she met someone, she stored information about them and made sure they mattered, her husband said.

“I think farming people are much more aware of others in the community and take care of each other, as the distance of neighbours is wide. And she carried that all her life.”

Arnold herself said she picked up her communit-minded spirit from her small town beginnings in South Canterbury.

Her parents, Max​ and Vera Hayman​, instilled community values in their children.

Supplied Arnold received a Queen’s Service Medal in 2011.

“It went in with the cornflakes at breakfast that you are part of a community, and you contribute what you can to a community. That was the style of my growing up,” she said in a 2011 interview.

While she was constantly busy, she was a wonderful wife and mother too.

“She was very considerate of me and the rest of the family,” Ted Arnold said.

“In a sense we lived our own lives apart, but we had a lovely family together, and they have all been very supportive of each other.”

Maragret Arnold went against the grain of what it was to be a doctor’s wife of the time, as they were equals.

“No-one was outshining the other,” her husband said.

Supplied Margaret Arnold and former Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel at the commemorative memorial to the women’s suffrage movement, erected in 1993.

Lynne Arnold said her mother was “incredibly hardworking, dedicated”.

“She was a fundamentally an educator. Mum was somebody that was compelled to act when she saw injustice.”

Being an activist at the core, Arnold showed her children how to stand up too. With the kids in tow, she marched for gay rights, for peace, and to establish New Zealand as a nuclear-free zone.

“When we marched against the Springbok Tour, my mother was up the front. She and her friends were holding hands in a circle.

“They were pushed hard against the police line, and Mum got a baton right up against her back.”

Arnold’s community work was her point of pride.

While her work ethic started on the farm in Waimate, it grew at university in Dunedin while working with refugees, and afterwards working in groups to help mothers while living in London.

She moved back to Dunedin and then Christchurch where she worked to help women for more than 20 years.

Arnold also worked as a teacher at Dunedin’s Logan Park High School and Nelson’s Waimea College, and later as a senior polytechnic tutor and a supervisor of nursing sciences. By the 1990s, it became apparent she could not keep up both her paid and unpaid work.

Later on Arnold was known for her work with the Presbyterian church and the YWCA peace movement, and she received a community civic award in Christchurch in 1990 for her contributions.

Her magnum opus – the women's night shelter – was the first of its kind, and she described it as a sanctuary for women who had nowhere to go.

“It is a refuge in that people come looking for peace, for quiet, for safety and other circumstances where they can either get out of debt, get a job, get well again or gather their children together,” she said in 2011.

Supplied The Arnold family have all inherited a sense of community form their mother, Margaret.

Lynne Arnold said while her mother was always busy in the community, she would drop everything for any one of her children if she had to.

She and her husband brought up five independent and community-minded children, something they were very proud of.

The Arnolds’ five children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild are now spread across New Zealand, Australia, the United States and Britain.

The family would often holiday in Wānaka and near Aoraki/Mt Cook.

Although not particularly outdoorsy (though she was a competitive runner as a teenager), Margaret Arnold loved the peace of reading a book in nature.

So well-loved was she in her home town Waimate that a hīnau tree had been planted in her memory at Gunns Bush.

The hīnau lives up to 600 years, ensuring she lives on in the community.