Former New Plymouth mayor loses bid to build rooftop apartment overlooking ocean

The design of the development Peter and Rosemary Tennent hoped to build at the site of the GQ building near the waterfront on New Plymouth’s Dawson St. (File image)

The Environment Court has ruled the plan an ex-New Plymouth mayor had to build a rooftop apartment and pool in a prime oceanfront spot would have negatively impacted the neighbours.

Peter Tennent, who was the city’s mayor between 2001-2010, and his wife Rosemary, are directors of Regina Properties Ltd, which previously applied to the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) for a land use resource consent to add to the GQ building, by the waterfront on Dawson St.

The court ruling, dated February 9, said the proposal would have had adverse effects on the visual amenity of the surrounding area, which included creating shading impacts on several neighbouring properties.

On Friday, Tennent said he was “obviously disappointed but not surprised” by the decision, adding that he believed the proposed build would have provided a “real invigoration” for that area of the city.

Stuff Former New Plymouth mayor and hotelier Peter Tennent.

The three-storey site, which was previously leased by law firm Govett Quilliam, is owned by the Tennents.

After it was vacated in 2019, the Tennents hoped to add another storey, and an extension to the south, in order to create a five-bedroom apartment, outdoor living area and space for a pool.

The redevelopment would have resulted in the building’s height increasing to 15.4 metres.

The permitted height is 10m, although the GQ building, built in the 1990s, was already 1.7m taller.

But the resource consent application filed with NPDC was denied by an independent commissioner, who cited the adverse effects on visual amenity the project could cause, and its impact on nearby residents.

The Tennents, who own the Devon Hotel, appealed this decision, taking NPDC to court last August.

Some of the 14 residents near the site who opposed the consent were represented at the hearing.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The former Govett Quilliam building, owned by Peter and Rosemary Tennent is photographed on the far right. (File photo)

Their key concerns included an impact on views, increased shading, and how much the proposed build, in terms of height, would be out of character with the existing area.

These points were also salient for Judge Brian Dwyer and independent commissioner Anne Leijnen, who ruled against the Tennents.

The judgment said the proposal would have had adverse effects on the visual amenity of the surrounding area, and create shading impacts on several neighbouring properties.

As part of the case, Judge Dwyer and Leijnen visited the area in September last year, leaving them with an “overwhelming impression” it was primarily residential in character.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The GQ building as it is today. (File photo)

They concluded the Tennents’ bid to upsize their property was detrimental, in that the building would become visually dominant, and impact on the privacy of others.

The court assessed the impacts would be “conservatively appraised as being moderate-high in significance.”

Costs in relation to the case were reserved.

Meanwhile, Tennent said he would spend the next few weeks considering other options already conceived for the site.

This included building a home, or pushing ahead with a different type of redevelopment.