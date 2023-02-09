Rescue operation under way to recover Kiwi pilot taken hostage in Papua

A photo appearing to be of kidnapped Kiwi pilot Phillip Mehrtens' plane and the site from which he was abducted.

Indonesian police and military have deployed a joint search and rescue operation to rescue Kiwi pilot Phillip Mehrtens after he was kidnapped by separatists.

The Jakarta Post reported the rescue operation was codenamed Peaceful Carstenez and would attempt to locate Mehrtens, although the former Christchurch man’s whereabouts was still unclear, two days after he was captured.

However, Indonesian security forces on Wednesday managed to rescue 15 Indonesian construction workers who were building a health centre in Paro Village – the same area from where Mehrtens was taken.

The workers had taken refuge in a local priest's house since Saturday after a group of armed rebels threatened to kill them.

Mehrtens was taken by the West Papua Liberation Army after they stormed his plane in the Papua province of Indonesia, then set it on fire.

On Tuesday, rebel separatists’ spokesperson Sebby Sambom confirmed Mehrtens was alive but said he would be held as a hostage until negotiations with the Indonesian Government took place.

He said the separatist group would never release the New Zealander unless Indonesia recognised and freed Papua from Indonesian colonialism.

Although the separatists are known to be violent, and have a record of brutally killing civilians and public service officials, one academic believes the longer the tense situation goes on, the more hope there is of retrieving Mehrtens alive.

Supplied/Stuff This photo shows black smoke billowing from what appears to be Mehrtens’ wrecked plane.

Dr Chris Wilson, a senior lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of Auckland, said hostage demands for negotiations or Papua independence were unlikely to happen, so another “angle” was needed to secure Mehrtens’ release.

Such “angles” could include swapping prisoners.

“It could go on a while,” he warned.

However, Wilson was optimistic the separatists understood how much negative publicity killing Mehrtens could generate, especially among the “soft” power groups who support them globally.

He pointed to what was learnt from East Timor when pro-independence groups did not engage in violence on foreigners and the positive impact that had around the world.

Saldi Hermanto/AP Police guard a hospital where workers threatened by Papuan rebels were brought for medical examinations in Mimika, Papua province on Wednesday.

International pressure on Indonesia for East Timor independence was heightened after Indonesian forces fired on pro-independence marches in 1991, killing up to 270 people. East Timor eventually gained independence in 2002, in part because of the international backlash against Indonesian human rights abuses.

“I’m sure the separatist group are well aware of that,” Wilson said.

While it seemed the joint search and rescue operation signalled Indonesia believed military action was the way forward, Wilson was hopeful negotiations would also be happening – although he believed New Zealand diplomats would have little to no role.

But with the Indonesian public resistant to negotiating with what they perceived to be a terrorist group, it was going to be a “tricky situation” to appease both sides, he believed.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins reiterated his concern and support for Mehrtens and his family.

Wilson was certain the military and police would do all they could as it was diplomatically important to be seen to be retrieving foreigners caught up in conflict.

Mehrtens, understood to be married with a young son, was specifically being held because New Zealand, along with Australia and the United States, co-operate militarily with Indonesia, according to the separatists.

New Zealand currently works with the Indonesian defence force on joint officer and non combat training, humanitarian operations and at regional forums. There is also a formal arrangement with Indonesian police that allows better cooperation between both forces.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins reiterated his concern and support for Mehrtens and his family on Thursday afternoon.

Breakfast Dr Cammi Webb-Gannon from the West Papua Project speaks about the region’s geo-political conflict.

He said the situation was “volatile and difficult”, but New Zealand’s foreign policy would never be dictated to by events like this.

It is understood Mehrtens grew up in Christchurch and underwent his primary pilot training at the International Aviation Academy at Christchurch Airport in 2007-08 before working overseas for eight years.

Mehrtens was flying for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air when he was kidnapped, a company he first worked with after finishing flight school, before he returned to New Zealand in 2016.

Photos appearing to be of Mehrtens' plane and the site from which he was abducted have been circulated in a pilots' messaging group. Stuff cannot verify whether the pictures are real, but has received them from several pilots who claim they are.

