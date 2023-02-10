Separatist group says hostage Kiwi pilot safe and unharmed

A burnt out plane can be seen on the runway.

The rebel separatist group holding Kiwi pilot Phillip Mehrtens hostage in Indonesia says he is safe, in good condition and being “treated like family”.

They have not provided photographic evidence, but say they will when they can – but this could be hours or days away.

Akouboo Amatus Douw, an Australian-based intermediary for the Free Papau Movement, told Stuff he had sent the group’s demands for Mehrtens’ release to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

A spokesman for Hipkins confirmed they had received a letter. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said they had nothing to add to previous statements except to say Mehrtens’ welfare was the top priority.

Mehrtens was taken by the West Papua Liberation Army on Tuesday (NZ time) after they stormed his plane in the Papua province of Indonesia, then set it on fire.

Douw said the group had not received a reply. He sent a Stuff a press statement that included a list of six demands and said the New Zealand government was complicit in genocide.

READ MORE:

* No sign of Kiwi pilot taken hostage in Papua despite rescue mission

* Threat to execute Christchurch pilot hostage unless demands met

* New Zealander's kidnapping in Papua has brought a hidden conflict into focus



Douw told Stuff Mehrtens was alive and not harmed, but said they would not release him until New Zealand cut military ties with Indonesia and the Government brought the conflict to the United Nations Security Council for a lasting resolution.

West Papua Liberation Army spokesperson Sebby Sambom told Stuff on Friday they wanted to talk “face to face” with the New Zealand Government to negotiate Mehrtens’ release because Indonesia was their enemy.

“We have no contact with them,” Sambom said of Indonesian officials.

Sambom also said Mehrtens was alive and would not be harmed, but he was unable to provide photographic proof of this, blaming lack of cellphone reception in his Highlands location and wanting to avoid giving away his location.

“We take care of everything because he is not an Indonesian pilot. If he was an Indonesian pilot we would have killed him,” Sambon said via a Whatsapp call.

Sambon said Mehrtens was “not our enemy”.

He indicated Mehrtens was a valuabale as a pilot who could teach separatists to fly.

Supplied Sebby Sambom, the spokesman for separatist group the West Papua Liberation Army has spoken to Stuff.

Sambon said this was a political issue and said New Zealand, Australia, United States and Chinese governments had allowed Indonesia to kill the Papuan people for the past 60 years.

Sambon said the group would send proof Mehrtens was alive as soon as they were able too.

In a video purportedly from the separatists, which Stuff cannot verify, a separatist says Mehrtens has been taken to a camp several days’ walk from where he was taken hostage.

Earlier on Friday morning MFAT said it had received no updates on the tense situation overnight, but did say police were supporting the cross-agency response through their liaison officer in Jakarta.

Saldi Hermanto/AP Police guard a hospital where workers threatened by Papuan rebels were brought for medical examinations in Mimika, Papua province, Indonesia. Unconfirmed reports from Indonesian media say Phillip Mehrtens was meant to fly the workers out.

The Jakarta Post reported a joint military and police rescue operation codenamed Peaceful Carstenez was under way on Thursday, although the former Christchurch man’s whereabouts were still unclear.

However, Indonesian security forces on Wednesday managed to rescue 15 Indonesian construction workers who were building a health centre in Paro Village – the same area from where Mehrtens was taken.

Unconfirmed media reports from Indonesia suggest Mehrtens was meant to fly the construction workers out of the area when he was captured.

The workers had taken refuge in a local priest's house since Saturday after a group of armed rebels threatened to kill them.

On Tuesday, Sambom said the separatist group would not release the New Zealander unless Indonesia recognised and freed Papua from Indonesian colonialism.

Although the separatists are known to be violent, and have a record of brutally killing civilians and public service officials, one academic believes the longer the tense situation goes on, the more hope there is of retrieving Mehrtens alive.

Dr Chris Wilson, a senior lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of Auckland, said hostage demands for negotiations or Papua independence were unlikely to happen, so another “angle” was needed in order to secure Mehrtens’ release.

Such “angles” could include swapping prisoners.

“It could go on a while,” he warned.

However, Wilson was optimistic the separatists understood how much negative publicity killing Mehrtens could generate, especially amongst the “soft” power groups who support them globally.

Mehrtens, understood to be married with a young son, was being held because New Zealand, along with Australia and the United States, co-operate militarily with Indonesia, according to the separatists.

New Zealand currently works with the Indonesian defence force on joint officer and non combat training, humanitarian operations and at regional forums. There is also a formal arrangement with Indonesian police that allows better cooperation between both forces.

Supplied/Stuff Photos appearing to be of kiwi kidnapped pilot Phillip Mark Mehrtens' plane and the site from which he was abducted.

It is understood Mehrtens grew up in Christchurch and underwent his primary pilot training at the International Aviation Academy at Christchurch Airport in 2007-08 before working overseas for eight years.

Mehrtens was flying for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air when he was kidnapped, a company he first worked with after finishing flight school, before he returned to New Zealand in 2016.

The airline has a history of providing charter flights for aid organisations.

Susi Air/Stuff Susi Air founder and former Indonesian fisheries minister Susi Pudjiastuti. Phillip Mehrtens was taken hostage in a Susi Air plane.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Thursday reiterated his concern and support for Mehrtens and his family.

He said the situation was “volatile and difficult”, but such events would never dictate New Zealand’s foreign policy.

Photos appearing to be of Mehrtens’ plane and the site from which he was abducted have been circulated in a pilots’ messaging group. Stuff cannot verify whether the pictures are real, but has received them from several pilots who claim they are.

- Additional reporting from AP