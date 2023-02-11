CAA refuses coroner's recommendations after fatal Robinson helicopter crash

James Patterson Gardner and his mother Louisa “Choppy” Patterson. James was 18 when he died in a helicopter crash in 2015. His mother is the owner of the helicopter company.

The Civil Aviation Authority’s refusal to implement any of a coroner’s recommendations following a fatal helicopter crash is “appalling”, the mother of a dead pilot says.

Over The Top helicopter company owner Louisa (Choppy) Patterson’s son and his flight instructor were killed when their Robinson helicopter crashed near Queenstown in 2015.

Stephen Combe, 42, and James Patterson-Gardner, 18, are amongst 19 people killed in Robinson Helicopter crashes in New Zealand.

During a two-week inquest into Combe and Patterson-Gardner’s deaths in 2021, Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame looked to find ways to reduce the chances of more deaths in similar circumstances.

She made several recommendations, including installing mandatory black boxes – or cockpit video recording systems – in helicopters, undertaking more studies on Robinson Helicopters, and restricting the speed and times when Robinsons should be flown.

However, six months after the recommendations were released, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed it was refusing to implement any.

Patterson said it was appalling.

“There will be another helicopter flight break up before the matter will be addressed.

Supplied Stephen Combe, the helicopter pilot killed in Queenstown in 2015.

“The coroner heard from several witnesses on the subject and made a considered decision and put a lot of thought into it and came up with the recommendations, and they have elected to ignore them all, which is outrageous.”

She was particularly stunned the CAA would not mandate the use of black boxes in helicopters.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) had also recommended they become mandatory and government departments such as Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the Department of Conservation required them on staff flights.

SUPPLIED Patterson-Gardner, 18, pictured with former Prime Minister John Key.

“There’s absolutely no reason why the CAA can’t mandate them,” Patterson said.

“They’re a government department. They should be taking the recommendation from the coroner and from the TAIC and they have chosen not to.”

A CAA spokesperson said the organisation promoted the use of video cockpit recording systems, but did had not made them mandatory.

It was the CAA director’s view that other recommendations were achieved through other means, or could lead to other serious safety risks, they said.

Over The Top/Supplied The Robinson R44 involved in the 2015 crash that killed Combe and Patterson Gardner.

“The decision ... reflects the technical complexity of helicopter operations and the lack of hard data to support the recommendations.”

The CAA concluded that the United States-based Robinson Helicopter Company already provided clear advice on the conditions in which the helicopters should be flown, including turbulence and high winds.

Restricting the velocity that should not be exceeded while flying Robinson Helicopters in mountainous areas was inconsistent with the manufacturer’s operating procedures and could have unintended consequences in cases such as engine failure.

“The CAA has not made these decisions lightly and made submissions to the coroner accordingly.

“The CAA continues to have open engagement with the USA Federal Aviation Administration which is the global certification authority for Robinson Helicopters,” the spokesperson said.

Patterson said she would continue to advocate for the use of cockpit video recorders.

Since the crash, she had developed her own in-flight data recorder, known as “Eye in the Sky”, which she had promoted internationally and was approved by the CAA in December.

Those who had installed the system found them useful for training purposes and recording small occurrences, she said.

In 2020, Ministry of Transport economic regulation manager Tom Forster said the ministry was developing a guide for installing cockpit videos in helicopters.

“There is a growing body of evidence from operators who have found them a useful means of monitoring and improving day-to-day operation.”

Forster said the CAA intended to get feedback from the industry on whether the systems should be mandatory or voluntary.

The ministry did not reply to Stuff’s questions by deadline.