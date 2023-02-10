Elderly good samaritan assaulted at petrol station by three teenage girls

Graeme Johnson, 82, said his whole body was covered in bruises. He had difficulty sleeping after the incident.

An 82-year-old man who stepped up to help a petrol station attendant as she was being verbally abused was left bruised and shaken after being set on by three teenage girls.

The assault took place at Stoke’s Mobil petrol station at 5.15pm on Wednesday.

Graeme Johnson, 82, was shocked and stressed after the incident, and “immensely annoyed” that 36 hours later, the police hadn’t called to follow up.

Still limping on Friday morning, Johnson said he had bruises all over his body – on his rib cage, his arms, and was left bleeding in several places.

The incident happened when Johnson came in to pay for his petrol, and saw the attendant standing between the end of the counter and the end of the shelves with her arms raised in the air.

She was telling three teenagers that they couldn’t come to the back to the petrol station, he said, and the girls, who he estimated were about 14 or 15 years old, were verbally abusing her with “very, very foul” language.

”I said to the three girls ‘You can’t speak to the lady like that’. The big one just turned around and said ‘What’s it effing got to do with you?’ And they laid into me,” he said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Johnson was left bruised and shaken by the assault.

Johnson said the next thing he knew, they had come at him with their fists, and kicked the shelves in front of the counter, spraying chocolate bars everywhere and breaking glass fittings.

He said the attack lasted 90 seconds to two minutes.He recalls being on the ground with one of the girls, whose hair he was still holding onto, and being kicked by two others.

”I was determined I was going to hang on to her and make sure that somebody else came to help us,” he said.

When he went back into the service station, three other girls, who were not with the attackers, were “crying their bloody eyes out” at the back of the shop.

“And I just said to them what's wrong? And they said, those girls have pinched my bike. That was when I realised why these girls wanted to get past the counter lady. They were wanting to get past to get into these girls.”

Bleeding from grazes and scrapes on his arm and leg, a bystander patched him up with plasters.

Graeme Johnson was injured when he intervened in an incident at a service station.

A service station worker told the police that the attack was captured on CCTV footage. However, Johnson said they “didn't seem remotely bloody interested”.

He wanted the girls to face the consequences of what they had done.

“I want the girls prosecuted if they get them. This has got to stop,” he said.

“If they attack me, what the hell would they do somebody else?”

Police said in a statement that they responded to a disorder incident involving four youths on Main Rd Stoke, Nelson at about 5.30pm on Wednesday.

“Police responded but three youths had left the scene. A man who had intervened sustained a minor injury. Police are following positive lines of enquiry to identify and locate the youths involved in the incident.

“We appreciate that this kind of incident is distressing for victims, and we are working hard to locate those involved.”