Upper Hutt mayor calls for help to identify 'idiots' on motorbikes

Upper Hutt’s Trentham Memorial Park has long been a favourite with runners. It is also becoming popular with motorcyclists who intimidate users and damage the park. The council and police are calling for help to identify the riders. (File photo)

Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy is calling on locals to identify “idiots” on motorbikes who are vandalising Trentham Memorial Park.

Guppy said the council had raised the issue with the police and if anybody knew who they were, they should contact police

“The issue we have is that people who have been riding on parks, they have been endangering people. They are idiots.”

As well as being frightening for park users, he said they were damaging the park, which become a cost to ratepayers.

READ MORE:

* Counties Manukau police appeal for help to identify motorbike riders in Manurewa

* Council adds bike barriers to national cycleway network trail



Director of asset management and operations Geoff Swainson​ said motorbikes on parks was a city-wide problem but it was particularly bad on TMP.

Riders used the park to access the Hutt River Trail. They removed the number plates, which made it hard to identify who they were, he said.

“Council and police take this matter seriously, however it is a tricky problem to resolve as riders typically don’t stay in one area for long, so once police arrive at the scene, riders have gone.”

Parks were used by children, families, and sports groups, and were not an appropriate place for motorbikes, he said.

“These vehicles pose a safety risk to park users, create a noise nuisance, and can cause damage to fields, plants, and property.”

Recreational use of motorbikes, quad bikes or any motorised vehicle was not allowed on Upper Hutt parks and he said that anyone who saw motorbikes should contact police.

He did not want, however, people to confront the riders and said frustrated locals should leave it to the police.

Kent Blechynden Members of the Wellington Beagle Club check out Trentham Memorial Park. (File photo)

The council was looking at signage, cameras and additional barriers but on a 48 hectare park, with lots of entrances, there was only so much the council could do. The riders were also turning up at all hours, making it difficult for the police to respond, he said.

Additional barriers would have the downside of preventing wheelchair access, as well as bicycles and prams, he said.

The issue has generated a lively debate on social media with some residents defending the riders, pointing out there were no facilities for them in Upper Hutt.

The majority of comments, like those from Nathan King​, however were critical.

“I walk my dog at Trentham Memorial Park every day and see wheel marks and dug-up grass and tracks through Barton’s Bush​ most days. It's becoming a regular thing.”

Kathryn Flannery​ was also concerned about the riders. “They've been pretty scary when they decide to ride through the bush walk paths as it's getting dark and we're finishing up our daily dog walk.”

Guppy rejected the argument that the riders had nowhere else to go and said the real issue was public safety.

Swainson said there was a limit to what facilities the council could supply but he was “open” to discussing it with representatives from the riders. Motorcyclists were such a diverse group it would be hard to find a facility that would suit everyone, he said.

Anyone with information should ring police on 105.