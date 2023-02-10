Cyclone Gabrielle: Incoming storm has Aucklanders' anxiety 'through the roof'

Tia Toarea-Katia has lost everything in flood, and is now living with 15 others in a three-bedroom home.

Aucklanders say their anxiety is “through the roof” waiting for Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle to hit, after losing almost everything to floods barely two weeks ago.

Paremoremo resident Sarah Szabo said she was “absolutely freaking out” about the impending storm, that is predicted to affect northern Aotearoa from Sunday.

On Friday morning, MetService issued heavy rain watches for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, and said they could be upgraded to orange, or possibly red, warnings in coming days, depending on the track taken by the cyclone.

For Szabo, it means another weekend of anxiety and frantic preparations in a home half wrecked by the Auckland Anniversary floods.

READ MORE:

* Māori and Pasifika communities brace for Cyclone Gabrielle

* Māngere residents stuck in waiting game after flood forces them from homes

* 'We lost everything': Refugees, migrants draw on backgrounds to help flood victims



She can still live at home, but two rooms downstairs are entirely ruined and she’s had to dig a ditch outside her home to try and prevent the next flood.

“I guess that will be tested early next week,” she said.

Supplied Sarah Szabo (centre) from Paremoremo with her husband, their 12-year-old and the family corgi are ready to run if they have to.

Szabo’s berms flooded back in November, so she had a drain laid to direct water coming towards her home from the road away. That brand-new drain didn't stand a chance against Friday’s floods, she said – it burst wide open.

“My anxiety is through the roof thinking about this next event, I am just beside myself,” Szabo said.

“It’s been horrific. I just feel breathless.”

She and her mother-in-law, husband, their 12-year-old daughter and corgi are planning for both scenarios – they’re hoping they will stay at home if the cyclone hits, but are packing bags to go just in case.

Supplied Two of Sarah Szabo's downstairsrooms are wrecked after the January flooding.

For Amrita Aujila, this latest flood was the nail in the coffin of years of rain-related anxieties.

Her Swanson home has been red-stickered, and she and her husband and their 17-month-old are living with friends for now. Aujila said with the damage done, all she can do during Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is hope the house doesn’t collapse all the way.

“People like us who own the land, we are stuck. We have a mortgage, and we still have to find a house. At one stage, I wished I hadn’t put all my hard-earned money into a house in Auckland.”

She and her husband bought their Swanson property two years ago, only to find out from neighbours that it frequently floods in heavy rains.

Amrita Aujla/Supplied A Swanson home is wrecked and she has no idea when she can go home.

She knew it was on a flood plain, but it was only a risk during a “one in 100 year flood”: exactly what happened on January 27.

But in August 2021 they had their first major flood and lost everything in their garage – including things for their nursery being prepared for their newborn, due only a week after.

So when the Auckland Anniversary floods arrived, Aujila knew the house didn’t stand a chance. And she was right – the entire home is a write-off and has been red-stickered by the council.

Every rainfall since 2021 caused her serious anxieties. The January floods were no exception.

Amrita Aujla/Supplied The January flooding was the second time Amrita Aujila’s garage was wrecked by floods.

“When it rains, I cannot sleep – I hadn’t even recovered from the last one. This has taken me to the next level. How is someone like me going to be able to work? I can’t. I am crying every night.”

She said her employer has offered her in-house counselling, but she feels like she has no time to organise an appointment between trying to organise insurance and a new home.

Her family, which now includes their 17-month-old son, are living with friends but don’t want to stay too long and become a burden. But Aujila is deeply pessimistic about her chances of finding a rental to stay in for as long as it takes to get her house liveable again.

Insurance has granted her $20,000 for rent, and expects it will be a year before her home is fixed.

Amrita Aujla/Supplied Next to nothing inside Amrita Aujila’s home can be saved.

“That’s [around] $400 a week. Can you find a one-bedroom, with a baby, for $400 a week, in today’s world? I have been looking for weeks and I can’t find anything.”

Aujila has no idea how she will pay her mortgage, rent and daycare – at a minimum – for the next year without sinking. Meanwhile she is desperate to hear from the council about the safety of her home.