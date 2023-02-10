Cyclone Gabrielle: What is a category 3 tropical cyclone?

The MetService national forecast, issued on Thursday February 9, 2023, shows settled weather for coming days, followed by severe weather as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

Cyclone Gabrielle is moving towards Aotearoa and is expected to hit on Sunday. The weather event has reached “severe” category 3 status, but what does that actually mean? Stuff takes a look at what is expected from a category 3 cyclone.

What are the different categories of tropical cyclones?

The severity of a tropical cyclone is described in terms of categories ranging from 1 (weakest) to 5 (strongest), MetService meteorologist Alan Baillie said.

For a cyclone to be listed as category 5, there would need to be wind speeds of more than 200kph and would be “extremely dangerous” with widespread damage.

A category 1 would be declared if winds were expected to reach over 63kph. Damage to some crops and trees would be expected.

How bad is category 3?

A category 3 cyclone would mean wind strengths of at least 118kph, Baillie said, and was “very destructive” with roof and structural damage to buildings likely.

Niwa/Supplied Cyclone Gabrielle is set to hit Aotearoa on Sunday evening.

Torrential rainfall was also expected, which could result in damaging floods.

It was also likely there would be widespread power outages due to fallen trees which could last several days.

“We’ve already had a lot of rain on the ground in Auckland which has made the ground very sodden.

“With winds expected to hit 120kph, trees are expected to fall down more easily due to the sodden soil.”

Power outages could be widespread across Northland, Auckland and Coromandel, on Sunday night, Baillie said.

“It’s a large system and the area of heavy rain is also large.”

Will the cyclone still be category 3 when it reaches Aotearoa?

Baillie said by the time Cyclone Gabrielle reached Aotearoa it was likely it would have been downgraded and would be reclassified as an ex-tropical cyclone.

However, Baillie said this didn’t mean the public shouldn’t take the severe weather system any less seriously as wind speeds would remain “very strong” at 120kph.

Gabrielle was not expected to reach category 4 status.

MetService/Supplied Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is expected to hit the eastern side of Northland on Tuesday.

Past cyclones that have hit Aotearoa and their categories

Cyclone Bola, which was identified as being category 4 at its most severe, one category above Cyclone Gabrielle, was known as one of the most damaging storms to hit Aotearoa when it struck in 1988.

It struck Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne – bringing torrential rain for more than three days. In some places near Gisborne more than 900 mm of rain fell in 72 hours, and one location had 514mm in a single day.

Flooding from Cyclone bola damaged houses, knocked out bridges, and sections of roads and rail lines.

Three people were killed after their car was swept away by floodwaters and thousands of people were evacuated from their homes.

In February 2022, ex-cyclone Dovi, which was also category 4 at its peak, hit the North Island.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Cyclone Dovi brought down trees across the country in February 2022.

It caused slips on major roads, flooding, tress to fall down and homes to be evacuated. Thousands of people were also without power.

Cyclone Cook arrived in 2017 and was a category 3 at its peak, the same as Gabrielle, and it was forecast to be “the worst since 1968”, and while there were slips, flooding and downed trees, the storm had weakened when it reached Aotearoa.

"We dodged a bullet," MetService meteorologist Nick Zachar, said at the time.

Cyclone Pam, which hit in 2015, was a category 5 cyclone at its peak but by the time it reached Aotearoa it brought heavy rain but little destruction.

Prior to reaching Aotearoa the cyclone had devastated Vanuatu, where winds reached 300kph and at least eight people died.