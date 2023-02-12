Southland's Burning Horse Festival is back and its bigger than ever

It’s back – and it’s going to be bigger than it’s ever been.

Zeb Horrell and builder Hamish Crichton have only this week to complete one of the weirder projects Southland’s building inspectors would have seen – a Trojan horse, which will later go up in flames at the end of Horrell’s Burning Horse Festival next weekend.

“We’ve stepped it up a bit this year – the horse is bigger and so is the line up,’’ Horrell said.

This year King Kapisi heads the line-up of artists, that also includes a long list of DJ’s and bands set to perform.

READ MORE:

* Timaru's first ever Seaside Festival a flying success

* Southlanders hope to take surplus vegetables to market in a new way



“It’s exciting to have an iconic New Zealand musician coming here,’’ Horrell said.

Horrell describes Burning Horse, which was also held before the Covid-19 pandemic, as a transformative arts and music festival. As well as music, there are workshops in yoga, ecstatic dance, meditation, breathwork and a focus on sustainability with talks about regenerative farming.

The festival wasn’t able to be held during the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images King Kapisi will perform at Southland’s Burning Horse Festival next week. (File photo)

“The last two years have been a real dampener, so we’re hoping this will create some vitality and connection,’’ he said.

And the two-day camping festival will end when the Trojan horse built by Crichton and his volunteers is lit up in a bonfire.

They’ve scaled things up this year – the horse is bigger than those that have previously been built.

The main structure of the horse seats about 20 people inside, and there is just the neck and head to add before the festival kicks off on Friday. All the wood has been milled onside from windblown trees on the farm.

“It’s been really cool to build. It’s taken some good carpentry skills and some good structural building experience because we didn’t really have a plan – we just copied a horse,’’ Crichton said.

After several weeks of building it, will he be sad to see it go up in flames?

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Builder Hamish Crichton and Burning Horse Festival founder Zeb Horrell with the festival's trojan horse, which is nearly completed.

“It’s a lesson in permanence. I’ve spent a lot of time working on designs that have had the intention of being burnt, but this would be one of the bigger ones,’’ Crichton said.

The structures are inspected by council authorities, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Once the horse is built, he has to turn one of the festival’s three stages into a geometic owl, and there will also be six geodomes onsite.

Lighting and sound technicians move onto the site at Montana Flat near Riversdale later in the week and campers start arriving on Friday.

“We’ve got expert lighting guys and sound technicians coming, they know their stuff,’’ Horrell said.

He expects between 600 and 800 people to attend the weekend of music, madness, sustainability, nature, health and wellness.

“We’re back after a two-year hiatus. It’s good to bring it back, that’s for sure.