False alarm for gang battle planned for Lower Hutt bus stop

WARNING: This story contains video footage that some may find disturbing.

Rumours of a mass brawl at a notorious Lower Hutt bus stop failed to materialise after calls were posted across social media.

Reports of a planned mass brawl called “Battle of the Hoods” prompted a warning from police to two Lower Hutt schools about a “possible violent incident” taking place at the Bunny St bus stop outside Queensgate Mall at 3pm.

Police in the notice said the fight may include weapons and acts of violence, and extra officers were being sent to the area. However, the brawl failed to materialise.

Despite purporting to start at 3pm, no fighting could be seen, although heavy police presence could be seen at the bus stop, as well as safe city ambassadors and mall security.

About 4pm a young man was handcuffed and taken away by police after being searched at the bus stop.

“Battle of the Hoods” was likely a copycat event from Hamilton, where fliers had been circulating on social media for a “Battle of the Hoods”.

In November, a 15-year-old school girl and her friend were attacked by another group of girls at the bus stop while onlookers filmed the incident. It is one of several acts of violence to take place there.

Hutt City mayor Campbell Barry said at the time the problematic shelter was slated for demolition.

A 16-year-old girl had her head stomped on and was held at knifepoint in August and in 2020 an 11-year-old girl reported being chased from the bus stop after her friend was punched in the face when they made eye contact with a group of youths.

Supplied A 15-year-old girl and her friend were attacked by a group of teens at a Lower Hutt bus stop and the video uploaded to social media in November. The mother of one the victims wanted the video shown to highlight to seriousness of the violence. The fight happened at a bus stop on the same street where 15 teens boarded a bus on Friday before a brawl broke out.

Another Lower Hutt parent, interviewed at the time, said the area had been a hotspot for trouble for many years even when she was in their teens.

The location was highlighted in a safety report for Hutt City, which described assaults and robberies where young offenders have victimised others their age and retailers in the area.