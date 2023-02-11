NZ-linked school in Turkey helping people recover from the devastating quakes

Matariki school had its opening ceremony in November after it was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 16,000 kilometres from Aotearoa, not far from where a devastating earthquake struck Turkey, is a school where pupils are taught how to say “kia ora”.

Less than four months after Matariki primary school’s official opening, it has become a place of refuge for hundreds of displaced locals.

‘New Zealand Matariki’ school, located in the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa, was founded to support Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Its namesake was due to New Zealand financial aid, which NZ Ambassador to Turkey, Zoe Coulson-Sinclair, told RNZ came from a Syrian refugee support package.

While it opened its doors to educate people of varying ages, and had a role of about 800, as of Monday (local time) it had become the temporary home of 752 people displaced by the a series of massive earthquakes.

Stuff was unable to speak to the ambassador or school on Friday, but the school was active on social media, sharing updates of its mahi, which included keeping people fed.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey on Monday, February 6 (local time), about 200km West of Şanlıurfa. It was quickly followed by a series of aftershocks. Nine hours and about 100km north of the first quake, a magnitude 7.5 quake hit.

Matariki School/Twitter The school survived the quakes and now provides shelter for displaced community members.

The quakes struck southern Turkey near the Syrian border – the devastating impact spanning both countries. Almost 21,000 people have been reported dead, including more than 17,000 in Turkey.

More than 110,000 rescue personnel were involved in the recovery effort, according to Turkey’s disaster management agency.

The name Matariki refers to a series of weeks between May and June that Māori consider the start of a new year. It signals new life, with people honouring tūpuna (ancesters) and saying farewell to the dead.

It was named after a cluster of stars, known by many names including Pleiades and the seven sisters.

Coulson-Sinclair told RNZ she hoped a connection between tamariki at Matariki primary school and New Zealand primary schools could be made once people were back on their feet.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade did not respond to a request for comment.