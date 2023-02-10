Emergency services called to car submerged in North Canterbury river

Emergency services are responding to a submerged car off Gore Bay Road, an hour south of Kaikōura.

A driver has suffered minor injuries after crashing into a North Canterbury river.

The vehicle went into water off Gore Bay Rd near Cheviot, an hour south of Kaikōura.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said firefighters were called at 2.50pm on Friday and assisted St John.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

The driver had suffered minor injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital by road ambulance, St John said.