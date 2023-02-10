Heart of glass: Students encouraged to buy alcohol in cans, not bottles

Glass and cans litter the pavement outside a flat on Castle St, Dunedin.

Thousands of students are returning to Dunedin to continue their studies, but there is one habit agencies want them to break.

And that is the buying of alcohol in glass bottles, which often turns into dangerous shards of glass on the streets of the city’s student quarter.

To prevent any potential mishaps, including people injuring themselves on glass, or possible projectiles, police along with the Dunedin City Council, Otago University, the Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA), and liquor outlets are behind ‘CANpaign’.

The scheme was simply about supporting the purchase of canned products over their glass counterparts, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

With Flo Week due to begin next to week – essentially a flat orientation running a week before the university’s official Orientation Week – it was the ideal time to raise awareness of the issue, Bond said.

The campaign also encouraged liquor outlets to sell mainly canned items, he said.

Anecdotally, the type of alcohol students were drinking – RTDs rather than beer – was often sold in cans rather than bottles anyway.

The push to reduce the volume of broken glass came as the Dunedin City Council installed two new recycling hubs in the tertiary precinct.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Broken glass is piled up on a footpath on Castle St.

More regular recycling collections were also due to be implemented from July 1, while new street lighting for the likes of notorious party streets Leith and Castle had also been introduced.

The CANpaign was one of several measures designed to keep students safe, along with health promotions, a party register, and a ‘red light’ system for building awareness about uncomfortable situations at bars, Bond said.

The efforts were welcomed by OUSA president Quintin Jane, who said attitudes about glass were already changing compared to when he became a student at Otago in 2019.

“It is not seen as fun and cool to buy glass any more.”

STUFF Students party on Castle St, Dunedin to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

Telling students not to drink alcohol would not work, he said.

“We have to accept that students want to have fun.

“Bottle are heavy. If you have to walk back to your flat with some alcohol you may as well buy it in cans because it is light and easy to carry.”