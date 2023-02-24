Fatal crash closes State Highway 7 in North Canterbury

Emergency services were called to a remote section of State Highway 7 in rural Canterbury after a crash left a person trapped in a car.

A person has died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 7 between Culverden and Hanmer Springs in North Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Mouse Point Rd (SH7) and Leslie Hills Rd in the Hurunui District just after 8am on Friday.

One person had died and two others injured – one seriously and one moderately. The two injured people were taken to Christchurch Hospital

SH7 was closed between the Hanmer Springs turnoff (SH7A) and Leslie Hills Rd, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

There is no detour route around that part of SH7, and drivers were urged to avoid the area or expect delays.

Another vehicle was involved in a crash on the same stretch of highway earlier on Friday.

Waka Kotahi NZ said an alternative route between Canterbury and the West Coast was via SH73, but there were 50-minute delays due to bridge work near Arthur’s Pass.

Those travelling to or from Nelson would need to use SH6 and SH1 via Blenheim and Kaikōura.